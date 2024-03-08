AGF Completes Strategic Investment in Kensington Capital Partners Limited

TORONTO, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited (AGF) (TSX:AGF.B) today announced it has completed the previously announced strategic investment to acquire a majority interest in Kensington Capital Partners Limited (Kensington), one of Canada’s leading alternative investment firms, a key step in AGF’s strategic imperative to grow its alternatives business, AGF Capital Partners.



AGF’s strategic vision is to continue to build a best-in-class alternatives business providing a diversified range of innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of financial advisors and their investors, family offices and institutions. The growth of AGF Capital Partners will further expand AGF’s investment capabilities and increase management and performance fee revenues, all of which are expected to contribute to earnings growth.

The addition of Kensington and its expertise in private equity adds to AGF’s existing private credit strategy and alternatives capabilities, expanding its avenues of growth.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With $45 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Capital Partners

AGF Capital Partners is AGF’s multi-boutique alternatives business with diverse capabilities across both private assets and alternative strategies. Clients benefit from specialized investment expertise combined with the organizational support and breadth of resources of AGF.

About Kensington Capital Partners Limited

Founded in 1996, Kensington Capital Partners Limited (Kensington) is a Canadian alternative asset manager with offices in Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver. Kensington’s mission is to back good management teams to build great businesses, and in doing so, create top-performing investment solutions for investors. Kensington has assets under management of $2.6 billion, managed across several active funds covering venture capital, growth equity and mid-market buyouts.

