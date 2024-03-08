Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed five lawsuits to enforce state law against establishments that refused to allow police officers to enter the premises with their firearms, thereby jeopardizing public safety.

The lawsuits allege that The Factory in Deep Ellum (in Dallas), Texas Trust CU Theatre (in Grand Prairie), Meow Wolf (in Grapevine), The Lucky Duck (in San Antonio), and the State Fair of Texas have violated state law by restricting peace officers, including off-duty officers, from entering the premises with their authorized firearms.

Texas Code of Criminal Procedure article 2.1305 provides that establishments serving the public—including businesses, restaurants, hotels, sports venues, arenas, and places of amusement—that restrict a peace officer from carrying their authorized weapon are subject to a civil penalty of $1,000 for each violation. Before filing suit, the Office of the Attorney General (“OAG”) received written confirmations regarding the five named establishments indicating they would follow Texas law. Despite this, the OAG has continued receiving complaints from peace officers that these establishments are violating the law.

“Texas law must be respected to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Criminal activity can occur at any time and any place. Peace officers are often well-positioned to prevent and suppress crime, even when they are out of uniform and off duty.”

The Office of the Attorney General is committed to ensuring that our peace officers’ authority to carry their weapons while off duty is respected. Peace officers wanting to register a violation of their right to carry may email [email protected] or they may submit a complaint form here.

To read the filing, click here.