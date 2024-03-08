Submit Release
The Honest Company to Participate in the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on March 14, 2024

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a personal care company dedicated to creating clean- and sustainably-designed products, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Carla Vernón and Chief Financial Officer, Dave Loretta will be participating in the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference in New York City on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 3:00pm – 3:45pm E.T. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.honest.com and a replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time.

About The Honest Company
The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a personal care company dedicated to creating clean- and sustainably-designed products spanning categories across diapers, wipes, baby personal care, beauty, apparel, household care and wellness. Founded in 2012, the Company is on a mission to challenge ingredients, ideals, and industries through the power of the Honest brand, the Honest team, and the Honest Standard. Honest products are available via Honest.com, leading online retailers and approximately 51,000 retail locations across the United States and Canada. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com.

Investor Contact:
Elizabeth Bouquard
ebouquard@thehonestcompany.com

Media Contact:
Jennifer Kroog Rosenberg
jrosenberg@thehonestcompany.com


