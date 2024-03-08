Unveiling the Profound Impact of Exercise on Brain Health and ADD/ADHD Management
Exercise decreases insulin resistance, making cells more able to respond to insulin, and, therefore, more easily uptake carbohydrate (sugar) and amino acids (protein).”GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In groundbreaking insights shared by Dr. Stan Owen, owner of ADD Clinics in Mississippi, the significant role of physical exercise in enhancing brain function and managing conditions like ADD/ADHD has been spotlighted. "Exercise is helpful to all brain conditions, including ADD/ADHD. Any exercise is helpful, but specific exercise may be more helpful in conditions accompanying ADD, such as anxiety, insomnia, depression, and PTSD," Dr. Owen emphasizes, highlighting the universal benefits of physical activity for mental well-being.
The brain, a highly energetic organ constituting merely about three pounds of body weight, remarkably utilizes 20% of the day's total food energy. "Even though it weighs about three pounds, it uses 20% of all food energy per day. It is very sensitive to insulin resistance, that can lead to diabetes," Dr. Owen explains. This condition can significantly affect brain cell performance, leading to decreased memory, diminished focus, susceptibility to distraction, and brain fog.
Physical activity emerges as a potent mitigator of insulin resistance, enhancing cellular receptivity to insulin. This, in turn, facilitates the efficient uptake of carbohydrates (sugar) and amino acids (protein) by the cells. "Exercise decreases insulin resistance, making cells more able to respond to insulin, and, therefore, more easily uptake carbohydrate (sugar) and amino acids (protein)," states Dr. Owen, underscoring the necessity for regular, comprehensive physical activity.
Dr. Owen's personal regimen exemplifies an ideal exercise model, involving a strength circuit program that engages 24 different stations across two circuits per workout, totaling 48 distinct exercises within approximately an hour. This holistic approach ensures muscular exertion to the point of fatigue and provides a robust cardiovascular workout.
The overarching message underscores the indisputable value of consistent exercise, advocating for a daily routine that withstands varying climatic conditions. Depending on personal health goals, the intensity and volume of the exercise regimen can be adjusted. Nevertheless, the fundamental objective remains to enhance overall brain function and improve conditions like ADD/ADHD.
Furthermore, the relationship between exercise and sleep quality is profoundly articulated, with exhaustive physical activity fostering enhanced REM sleep. "The more one exercises, generally, the better the REM sleep. The better the sleep, the better the brain functions with focus, tasking, and organization—improving ADD/ADHD," Dr. Owen highlights, pointing out the critical role of exercise in promoting neuroplasticity and memory formation.
In conclusion, Dr. Stan Owen's insights offer a compelling narrative on the indispensable role of exercise in promoting brain health and effectively managing ADD/ADHD. This comprehensive understanding not only encourages individuals to embrace a consistent and varied exercise regimen but also highlights the necessity of customizing physical activity to address specific mental health conditions.
