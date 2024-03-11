AQUAFIRE SETS THE INDUSTRY ABLAZE WITH THE LAUNCH OF GATSBY: A NEW ERA OF FIREPLACE INNOVATION
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aquafire, the trailblazing leader in faux fireplace technology, ignites the market once again with the highly anticipated launch of its first direct-to-consumer offering, Gatsby. As a beacon of innovation in the industry, Aquafire continues to redefine modern spaces with its cutting-edge designs and unmatched quality.
The Aquafire Gatsby is a standalone water vapor fireplace unit designed for versatility and accessibility. Unlike previous models, the Aquafire Gatsby does not require a homeowner to build out a custom surround or enclosure, making it ideal for placement anywhere with a standard plug. This groundbreaking product is perfect for retrofitting existing, non-functioning, or unused fireplace hearths, offering an effortless solution to elevate any space. Additionally, the Aquafire Gatsby is the most affordable “plug-and-play” option in the Aquafire product line, making it an attractive choice for budget-conscious homeowners.
"At Aquafire, we believe in pushing the boundaries of what's possible in alternative fireplace technology," says Stefan Lewinger, CRO of Aquafire. "With the launch of Gatsby, we're thrilled to introduce a more affordable and consumer-friendly product that doesn’t sacrifice the build quality, function, or style that fans of Aquafire have come to expect. As traditional fireplaces become increasingly obsolete in households, we're thrilled about the chance to step in and fill that void.”
Aquafire’s Gatsby creates a realistic 3D flame effect using modern ultrasonic technology, water vapor, and LED lights, instead of relying on cumbersome gas lines or cheap electric displays. This innovative technology eliminates exposure to potentially harmful emissions, instead emitting a cool-to-the-touch water vapor flame, making Gatsby a safer and more eco-friendly alternative to conventional fireplaces, especially ideal for use in warmer climates or in spaces where traditional fireplaces are not permitted.
For more information about Gatsby and other Aquafire products, visit https://www.aquafire.com/
About Aquafire:
Aquafire is a pioneering force in modern fireplace technology, specializing in innovative water vapor fireplaces that redefine traditional fire experiences. These cutting-edge fireplaces offer mesmerizing 3D flames powered solely by tap water, eliminating the need for costly fuels and intricate installation processes. By prioritizing sustainability and safety, Aquafire provides a green alternative to traditional fire features, with no harmful emissions, smoke, fumes or odor. Additionally, its UV-C lighting technology ensures a hygienic environment by preventing the growth of harmful bacteria, mold, and viruses, including COVID-19. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and a drive to push boundaries, Aquafire leads the industry in blending innovation, design, sustainability, and safety.
Natalie Feinberg
Fein PR
