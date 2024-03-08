Minister’s statement on RCMP Federal Policing Program’s seizure of illicit tobacco

CANADA, March 8 - Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement in response to a significant seizure of contraband cigarettes in British Columbia.

“It’s truly remarkable that this announcement of the largest one-time seizure of contraband cigarettes comes just three weeks after the then-largest one-time seizure of contraband cigarettes in our province.

“This enforcement action is the work of the RCMP Clandestine Laboratories Enforcement and Response team (CLEAR), Mission RCMP, Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) Financial Integrity program, and the Pacific Region Shiprider program, along with support provided by the B.C. Ministry of Finance – Investigations Unit (FIN-IU).

“Their combined efforts in Maple Ridge and Mission have resulted in the seizure of:

67,500 cartons of contraband cigarettes with an estimated retail value of $12 million;

32 kilograms (70 lbs) of silver; and

$100,000 in cash.

“Criminal organizations who are involved in the distribution of illegal tobacco are often the same organizations involved in the manufacturing and trafficking of deadly illicit drugs. This fuels the toxic-drug crisis killing thousands of British Columbians every year. These criminals profit off the misery of others and hurt families and communities.

“We will continue to provide the resources to police to ensure there is strong prevention, intervention, intelligence and enforcement to target organized crime, guns, gangs and illicit drugs in B.C.”