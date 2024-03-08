FTC Chair Welcomes Ferguson and Holyoak as FTC Commissioners, Congratulates Commissioner Slaughter on Confirmation to Another Term

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina M. Khan today congratulated Andrew N. Ferguson and Melissa Holyoak on their confirmation to serve as FTC commissioners and Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter on her confirmation to a second term.

“Congratulations to Andrew Ferguson and Melissa Holyoak on their confirmations, and to Commissioner Slaughter on her re-confirmation,” said Chair Khan. “I look forward to welcoming Andrew and Melissa to the FTC as we work to vigorously protect Americans from unfair methods of competition and unfair and deceptive business practices.”

Ferguson and Holyoak were nominated on July 11, 2023 by President Biden to serve as FTC commissioners. Ferguson’s term will end on September 25, 2030 and Holyoak’s term will end September 25, 2025. Slaughter was renominated by Biden on February 13, 2023 and her term will end on September 25, 2029.

Ferguson most recently served as solicitor general of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Prior to that position, he served as chief counsel to U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican leader, and as a Republican counsel on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. He also practiced law at several Washington, D.C. law firms. He earned his undergraduate degree and law degree from the University of Virginia. After law school, Ferguson clerked for Judge Karen L. Henderson on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Holyoak most recently served as solicitor general with the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Before taking on that role, she served as president and general counsel of Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based public interest law firm and in other public interest attorney positions with the Competitive Enterprise Institute and the Center for Class Action Fairness.

Holyoak earned her undergraduate degree and law degree from the University of Utah.

Slaughter first joined the Commission in May 2018 and served as its Acting Chair from January 2021 until June 2021. Previously, she served as chief counsel to U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, and as an associate in the Washington, D.C. office of Sidley Austin LLP. She earned her undergraduate degree and law degree from Yale University.