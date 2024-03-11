Community Health Options Invites Nonprofits to Apply for 2024 Wellness Grants
EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Health Options urges nonprofits that promote physical and emotional well-being in Maine’s communities to apply for Wellness Grants from its 2024 Community Benefit Expenditure (CBE) grant cycle. Nonprofits can begin to apply today.
Applications are due by 5 p.m., Friday, April 12, and recipients will be announced in May. The CBE program is awarding up to $50,000 for this grant cycle.
“We are proud to provide some support to organizations making a real impact on the lives of the people of Maine,” said Kevin Lewis, president and CEO of Community Health Options. “Each year, it’s a delight to see how creative Mainers can be when it comes to helping their neighbors live healthier lives.”
Grants are available to Maine nonprofit organizations with an annual operating budget under $1 million. Applicants should be focused on community-based wellness initiatives that support physical and emotional health.
The Wellness Grants provide partial or full funding for innovative projects built on evidence-based concepts that focus on improving physical and emotional well-being. For guidance, applicants can consult The Community Guide, considered the gold standard when it comes to evidence-based findings for population health. The guide provides information about how community projects can be measured by how they increase community engagement and provide health benefits. Within Maine, Healthy Living for ME, offers a good example of how evidence-based programs work. Grant recipients will need to share their program results 12 months after the start of the program.
Community Health Options laid the financial groundwork for its CBE program in 2019 and began awarding grants in 2020, working with the Maine Community Foundation to administer the funds. The Community Health Options’ CBE Advisory Council, which provides oversight of the grant awards, includes public health experts, community organizers, Community Health Options’ Board members and leadership team members, and people with decades of nonprofit experience.
To learn more about the 2024 Wellness Grant cycle, please visit the Community Giving section of the Community Health Options website.
About Community Health Options
Community Health Options is the only Maine‐based, nonprofit, Member‐led health insurer and plan administrator providing comprehensive health plans for individuals, families and businesses. Community Health Options offers a robust network of 48,000 healthcare providers in New England, along with plans with U.S. National coverage for individuals and businesses.
Heather Bouffard, VP Marketing Communications
Heather Bouffard, VP Marketing Communications
