Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,185 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,888 in the last 365 days.

Community Health Options Invites Nonprofits to Apply for 2024 Wellness Grants

https://www.healthoptions.org

Visit us at healthoptions.org

LEWISTON, MAINE , UNITED STATES , March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Health Options urges nonprofits that promote physical and emotional well-being in Maine’s communities to apply for Wellness Grants from its 2024 Community Benefit Expenditure (CBE) grant cycle. Nonprofits can begin to apply today.

Applications are due by 5 p.m., Friday, April 12, and recipients will be announced in May. The CBE program is awarding up to $50,000 for this grant cycle.

“We are proud to provide some support to organizations making a real impact on the lives of the people of Maine,” said Kevin Lewis, president and CEO of Community Health Options. “Each year, it’s a delight to see how creative Mainers can be when it comes to helping their neighbors live healthier lives.”

Grants are available to Maine nonprofit organizations with an annual operating budget under $1 million. Applicants should be focused on community-based wellness initiatives that support physical and emotional health.

The Wellness Grants provide partial or full funding for innovative projects built on evidence-based concepts that focus on improving physical and emotional well-being. For guidance, applicants can consult The Community Guide, considered the gold standard when it comes to evidence-based findings for population health. The guide provides information about how community projects can be measured by how they increase community engagement and provide health benefits. Within Maine, Healthy Living for ME, offers a good example of how evidence-based programs work. Grant recipients will need to share their program results 12 months after the start of the program.

Community Health Options laid the financial groundwork for its CBE program in 2019 and began awarding grants in 2020, working with the Maine Community Foundation to administer the funds. The Community Health Options’ CBE Advisory Council, which provides oversight of the grant awards, includes public health experts, community organizers, Community Health Options’ Board members and leadership team members, and people with decades of nonprofit experience.

To learn more about the 2024 Wellness Grant cycle, please visit the Community Giving section of the Community Health Options website.

About Community Health Options
Community Health Options is the only Maine‐based, nonprofit, Member‐led health insurer and plan administrator providing comprehensive health plans for individuals, families and businesses. Community Health Options offers a robust network of 48,000 healthcare providers in New England, along with plans with U.S. National coverage for individuals and businesses.

#####

Heather Bouffard, VP Marketing Communications
Community Health Options
+1 207-808-9373
hbouffard@healthoptions.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Community Health Options Invites Nonprofits to Apply for 2024 Wellness Grants

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more