Jessica Petersen Joins Shamus Hays as Editor for Psychological Thriller "Petra and the Wolpertinger"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shamus Hays, award winning Director and Producer, proudly announces the appointment of Jessica Petersen as Editor for his upcoming feature film, "Petra and the Wolpertinger." With an extensive background in film editing and a passion for storytelling, Jessica brings a wealth of expertise to the production team.
"Petra and the Wolpertinger" is set to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative. The psychological thriller follows Petra, an American musician grappling with loss, loneliness, and the supernatural in Munich, Germany. As she unravels the mysteries of her haunted apartment, viewers will be taken on a journey of vulnerability and empowerment.
Scheduled to commence pre-production in March 2025, Jessica will collaborate closely with Shamus Hays and the production team to refine the script and story. Throughout the production phase, she will play a pivotal role in shaping the film's visual and narrative elements, ensuring a seamless and compelling viewing experience.
Commenting on Jessica's appointment, Shamus Hays stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Jessica to the team. Her talent and dedication to her craft make her the perfect fit for 'Petra and the Wolpertinger.' Together, we are ready to create a cinematic experience that will resonate with audiences worldwide."
The production timeline for "Petra and the Wolpertinger" is as follows:
Pre-production: March 2025 - January 2026
Production Principle Photography: February 2026 - May 2026
Post-production: March 2026 - September 2026
Festival Run: Fall 2026 - Spring 2027
For more information about Shamus Hays and his previous projects, please visit:
IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm8503495/
Awards and Recognitions: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm8503495/awards/?ref_=nm_awd
Official Website: https://www.shamushays.com/
Shamus Hays
"Petra and the Wolpertinger" is set to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative. The psychological thriller follows Petra, an American musician grappling with loss, loneliness, and the supernatural in Munich, Germany. As she unravels the mysteries of her haunted apartment, viewers will be taken on a journey of vulnerability and empowerment.
Scheduled to commence pre-production in March 2025, Jessica will collaborate closely with Shamus Hays and the production team to refine the script and story. Throughout the production phase, she will play a pivotal role in shaping the film's visual and narrative elements, ensuring a seamless and compelling viewing experience.
Commenting on Jessica's appointment, Shamus Hays stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Jessica to the team. Her talent and dedication to her craft make her the perfect fit for 'Petra and the Wolpertinger.' Together, we are ready to create a cinematic experience that will resonate with audiences worldwide."
The production timeline for "Petra and the Wolpertinger" is as follows:
Pre-production: March 2025 - January 2026
Production Principle Photography: February 2026 - May 2026
Post-production: March 2026 - September 2026
Festival Run: Fall 2026 - Spring 2027
For more information about Shamus Hays and his previous projects, please visit:
IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm8503495/
Awards and Recognitions: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm8503495/awards/?ref_=nm_awd
Official Website: https://www.shamushays.com/
Shamus Hays
+1 267-454-5308
shamusrhays@gmail.com
Petra and the Wolpertinger