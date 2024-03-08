Clarkson University’s Class of 2023 See High Placement Rate, Above-Average Salaries

POTSDAM, NY, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of the Clarkson University Class of 2023 are once again proving how valuable a Clarkson degree is. Survey results show that over 98% of the class of 2023 has been placed in a full-time job in their chosen field of study, entered graduate school, or joined the military within six months of graduation. The Clarkson Career Center said the average starting salary for undergraduate students is $71,735 and $90,474 for grad students.

“Our graduates are working in 29 states and two foreign countries, Grenada and Australia. Companies like General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, Kewit, National Grid, General Dynamics Mission Systems, and GlobalFoundries hire several of our students each year, proving the advantage of a Clarkson education and showing just how valuable of a recruiting tool our career fairs are,” said Bill Jeffers, Assistant Director, Professional and Alumni Career Services.

“Many of our students pursue employment in essential roles in the STEM field, and that keeps employers coming back to recruit our students, even in a tough economy. When you pair that with our reputation for churning out top talent from strong programs, we see success,” Jeffers said.

Twice a year, Clarkson holds career fairs where students can meet with more than 200 potential employers in-person. The Career Center hosts more than 1,000 one-on-one appointments per year. It also holds group workshops, classes, and events designed to prepare students for their job search. The Center offers interview preparation, resume and cover letter critiques, job search, and exploration assistance, offer and negotiation advice and more. The targeted services model ensures that students across all majors receive the assistance and job opportunities needed to succeed.

