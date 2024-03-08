Blueprint Music Studios To Stream Rockstar Master Clinic Featuring Simon Wright And Robert”VuDu Man” Sarzo

Robert”VuDu Man” Sarzo (Queensrÿche GT, Hurricane) and Simon Wright (AC/DC, Dio)

Stream an educational 30-minute class on mastering the music industry with Robert Sarzo (AC/DC, Dio) and Simon Wright (Queensrÿche GT) live on March 17th

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blueprint Music Studios, known for its vibrant, rockstar clientele of musicians around Ventura and Los Angeles counties, is excited to stream its recent Blueprint Master Class, filmed last week at its Westlake Village studio. The 30-minute recap video gives viewers the best knowledge dropped by music industry veterans Simon Wright (AC/DC, Dio) and Robert “The VuDu Man” Sarzo (Queensrÿche GT, Hurricane).

Purchase tickets for the Blueprint "Rockstar" Master Class

Tickets are now available to stream on March 17th via StageIt, and there will be viewings at 12pm PST and 5pm PST. During and shortly after the stream, ticket holders can chat with Robert Sarzo and Simon Wright to ask those burning questions about the music industry. The best tippers during the stream will also be in the running to win some unique and exciting prizes. The event is a collaboration between Blueprint Music Studios, Radford Media Group, and ReTune Wellness.

The Blueprint Master Class was filmed on March 3rd and gave in-studio guests an immersive experience with insight gleaned from their illustrious careers. Hosted by Blueprint Studios owners Jasan Radford (ONESIDEZERO, CENTERSHIFT) and Ted Wenri (Bemus, CENTERSHIFT), the class covered essential elements of thriving in today's music landscape, drawing from the mentors' rich tapestry of successes and setbacks. With Wright's four decades of drumming expertise and Sarzo's iconic guitar prowess, viewers on StageIt are positioned to gain invaluable knowledge and inspiration to elevate their craft.

Rockstar Master Clinic:

When - March 17th, 2024

Where - StageIt.com (ticket link above)

Tickets - $15 each

Time - 12pm PST and 5pm PST

Blueprint Master Class Essentials:

- Attracting A&R and labels in today's climate

- Best practice techniques

- Securing studio gigs

- Networking

- Marketing

- The dos and don'ts in 2024 for musicians

- How to excel at guitar and drums

Event Co-partner, The Radford Media Group, is an all-inclusive music management and artist development company based out of Westlake Village. ReTune Wellness was founded by professional musicians, scientists, and board-certified doctors to provide specialized products for musicians. Since its inception in 2023, Blueprint Music Studios has emerged as a premier destination for musicians across various genres, providing a nurturing environment for practice and recording. From aspiring students to established artists, Blueprint's dedicated team stands ready to support projects of all sizes, ensuring every artist's vision comes to life. Learn more about Blueprint Studios at www.blueprintmusicstudios.com

About Blueprint Studios:

Westlake Village, CA-based Blueprint Studios offers premier rehearsal and recording facilities tailored to artists' needs. With six expertly soundproofed rehearsal studios and a cutting-edge recording/drum/control room, it's the perfect space for producers and engineers to bring their visions to fruition. Engineered with Dante wiring, each studio seamlessly transitions from rehearsal to live recording, ensuring flexibility for diverse creative needs. Co-founded by Jasan Radford and Ted Wenri, Blueprint Studios prioritizes artists' comfort and productivity, reflecting their commitment to fostering a supportive environment for musical innovation.