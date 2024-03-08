Job Announcement - Clerk of Court, 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis, Missouri

Clerk of Court

Opening Date: January 30, 2024

Closing Date: Open until filled

Location: US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, St. Louis, Missouri

Salary: JSP 16 – 18 ($172,632 - $229,570) annually, based on qualifications

OVERVIEW

The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit seeks an experienced attorney and court professional to serve as Clerk of Court (Clerk). The Eighth Circuit is located at the Thomas F. Eagleton Courthouse in St. Louis, Missouri, with a divisional office in St. Paul, Minnesota, having a territorial jurisdiction including the states of Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The Eighth Circuit has 11 authorized judgeships, 3 senior judges, and employs approximately 33 Clerk’s office staff members.

The Clerk of Court is the chief operating officer for the Clerk’s Office of both the Court of Appeals and the Bankruptcy Appellate Panel appointed by the Court of Appeals under authority of Section 711 of Title 28 of the United States Code. The Clerk reports to the Chief Circuit Judge and supports the judges of the Court of Appeals, communicating on a regular basis with the Circuit judges, Clerk’s office staff, other court unit executives (CUEs), the Administrative Office (AO), attorneys, and the public.

REPRESENTATIVE DUTIES

Serve on the court’s executive leadership team, court committees, and Judiciary committees. As requested, make recommendations to the court on all matters affecting the orderly and expeditious directing of the court’s business.

QUALIFICATIONS

Extensive experience in court administration at the federal, state, or local level preferred. Skill and experience managing multiple complex tasks with competing deadlines.

Conditions of Employment

Employees are subject to The Code of Conduct for Judicial Employees. All applicant information is subject to verification. Providing false and/or misleading information may be grounds for removal from the application and selection process, as well as disciplinary action if discovered after an individual’s date of hire.

BENEFITS

The Eighth Circuit offers a congenial work environment with a team of dedicated professionals.

Onsite, full-service cafeteria. Onsite health clinic staffed with a nurse and MD (services are free).

How to Apply

Applications are accepted through the applicant tracking system at this link https://ca852383.hire.trakstar.com/jobs/fk0vx9q. Submit all documents listed below in PDF form.

Form AO-78, Federal Judicial Branch Application for Employment: https://www.uscourts.gov/sites/default/files/ao078.pdf Self-written composition of 500 words or less describing your ideal working environment and what kind of leader you would be in that environment.

Applications which do not include all the required material in the correct format will not be considered. Only applicants selected for interview will be contacted.

The United States Courts are EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYERS committed to equity and inclusion in hiring practices, and the Eighth Circuit values diversity in the workplace.