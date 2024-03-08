Asset Recovery Firm "Lifetime Financial" is Helping Transform Lives by Recovering Unclaimed Assets
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifetime Financial has emerged as the top choice for individuals, estate heirs, multi-dimensional corporations, non-profit organizations, and governments to reclaim assets successfully they were unaware existed. Sam Mouloudi founded Lifetime Financial, a reputable asset recovery firm in Denver, CO, specializing in locating and recovering unclaimed and lost assets.
As a reputable asset recovery firm, Lifetime Financial aims to assist Americans in recovering forgotten and unclaimed assets of a staggering worth of more than $71 billion, which states, federal agencies, and other organizations hold. Many individuals and businesses are completely unaware of the existence of these assets. Through Lifetime Financial, Mr. Mouloudi and his team want to bridge this gap.
Lifetime Financial has attained multiple regulatory licenses and certifications, including Fact of Good Standing from Colorado Secretary of State LLC, a private investigation License from Iowa, and many more. These licenses and certifications help the firm maintain credibility and professionalism in asset recovery.
"At Lifetime Financial, we understand the importance of reclaiming what's rightfully yours. Our comprehensive approach ensures a hassle-free experience for our clients", said Sam Mouloudi, Co-founder and President of Lifetime Financial.
Lifetime Financial has opted for a unique approach that is different from its contemporaries. The company covers all expenses associated with recovering unclaimed assets with no upfront costs for customers. The firm only charges its fee when assets are secured, ensuring clients remain at peace of mind.
"At Lifetime Financial, we are dedicated to easing the burden of our customers, whether individuals or businesses seeking to recover lost assets; you can trust that we will handle the entire recovery process smoothly with professionalism and years of experience," said Gladys Morales, file resolution specialist.
The company’s dedicated team of professionals has over two decades of combined experience. With an unsurpassed success rate of 95%, Lifetime Financial has helped more than its countless clients recover more than $5 million. Lifetime Financial’s leadership has heavily invested in its expert IT department. It has successfully employed proprietary software tools to seamlessly execute the claims process, efficiently bringing unclaimed assets to their owners.
"We work tirelessly to recover lost or unclaimed assets for our clients. Our team is committed to maintaining high professional standards and ensuring a satisfying recovery process for all", added Tim Mouloudi and Rosemary Cociani, Aquisiton managers.
Individuals who believe they may be owed unclaimed assets can contact Lifetime Financial directly via their website or the firm. With a mission to help as many people as possible, Lifetime Financial continues to expand its operations across multiple states, focusing on reaching those who are owed money.
To learn more, visit https://www.lifetimefinancialus.com/ or contact Samuel Mouloudi at info@lifetimefinancialus.com.
About Lifetime Financial:
Lifetime Financial was founded in March 2021 by Sam Mouloudi to help individuals and companies from different backgrounds reclaim lost and unclaimed assets. With a team encompassing over 25 years of experience, this asset recovery firm operates on a contingency-fee-basis, ensuring a hassle-free recovery process for customers with zero upfront costs. Lifetime Financial primarily operates in Alaska, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nevada, with plans to expand to more states soon. The company is registered and licensed in Connecticut, California, Iowa, New Mexico, Texas, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Alaska, and Nevada.
Lifetime Financial on Better Business Bureau: https://www.bbb.org/us/co/denver/profile/asset-recovery/lifetime-financial-llc-1296-1000156478
Samuel Mouloudi
As a reputable asset recovery firm, Lifetime Financial aims to assist Americans in recovering forgotten and unclaimed assets of a staggering worth of more than $71 billion, which states, federal agencies, and other organizations hold. Many individuals and businesses are completely unaware of the existence of these assets. Through Lifetime Financial, Mr. Mouloudi and his team want to bridge this gap.
Lifetime Financial has attained multiple regulatory licenses and certifications, including Fact of Good Standing from Colorado Secretary of State LLC, a private investigation License from Iowa, and many more. These licenses and certifications help the firm maintain credibility and professionalism in asset recovery.
"At Lifetime Financial, we understand the importance of reclaiming what's rightfully yours. Our comprehensive approach ensures a hassle-free experience for our clients", said Sam Mouloudi, Co-founder and President of Lifetime Financial.
Lifetime Financial has opted for a unique approach that is different from its contemporaries. The company covers all expenses associated with recovering unclaimed assets with no upfront costs for customers. The firm only charges its fee when assets are secured, ensuring clients remain at peace of mind.
"At Lifetime Financial, we are dedicated to easing the burden of our customers, whether individuals or businesses seeking to recover lost assets; you can trust that we will handle the entire recovery process smoothly with professionalism and years of experience," said Gladys Morales, file resolution specialist.
The company’s dedicated team of professionals has over two decades of combined experience. With an unsurpassed success rate of 95%, Lifetime Financial has helped more than its countless clients recover more than $5 million. Lifetime Financial’s leadership has heavily invested in its expert IT department. It has successfully employed proprietary software tools to seamlessly execute the claims process, efficiently bringing unclaimed assets to their owners.
"We work tirelessly to recover lost or unclaimed assets for our clients. Our team is committed to maintaining high professional standards and ensuring a satisfying recovery process for all", added Tim Mouloudi and Rosemary Cociani, Aquisiton managers.
Individuals who believe they may be owed unclaimed assets can contact Lifetime Financial directly via their website or the firm. With a mission to help as many people as possible, Lifetime Financial continues to expand its operations across multiple states, focusing on reaching those who are owed money.
To learn more, visit https://www.lifetimefinancialus.com/ or contact Samuel Mouloudi at info@lifetimefinancialus.com.
About Lifetime Financial:
Lifetime Financial was founded in March 2021 by Sam Mouloudi to help individuals and companies from different backgrounds reclaim lost and unclaimed assets. With a team encompassing over 25 years of experience, this asset recovery firm operates on a contingency-fee-basis, ensuring a hassle-free recovery process for customers with zero upfront costs. Lifetime Financial primarily operates in Alaska, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nevada, with plans to expand to more states soon. The company is registered and licensed in Connecticut, California, Iowa, New Mexico, Texas, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Alaska, and Nevada.
Lifetime Financial on Better Business Bureau: https://www.bbb.org/us/co/denver/profile/asset-recovery/lifetime-financial-llc-1296-1000156478
Samuel Mouloudi
Lifetime Financial
info@lifetimefinancialus.com