MexHome Partners with Vivo Resorts to Open New Real Estate Opportunities in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca

CENTRO SAYULITA, MEXICO, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MexHome, a premier real estate agency located in Mexico, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Vivo Resorts. This collaboration marks a significant expansion into Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, introducing an exquisite collection of beachfront properties and luxury residences to its portfolio.

Nestled along the pristine coast of Oaxaca, Vivo Resorts is a destination resort company. This partnership leverages Vivo Resorts' exceptional property offerings with MexHome's expertise in providing top-tier real estate solutions.

"We are excited to bring Vivo Resorts into our family, expanding our reach and offering our clients access to some of the most beautiful properties in Puerto Escondido," said Aaron Fisher, CEO of MexHome. "This partnership aligns with our mission to connect people with their dream properties in Mexico's most desirable locations.", Co Broker of MexHome.

The collaboration between MexHome and Vivo Resorts not only signifies a new chapter for both entities but also offers prospective buyers and investors unique opportunities in one of Mexico's emerging real estate markets. With a focus on sustainability, luxury, and community, Vivo Resorts provides a perfect match for what MexHome offers its customers.

For more information about MexHome's real estate in Puerto Escondido and other premier locations, visit MexHome's website.

About MexHome

MexHome is an all-inclusive real estate company based in Centro Sayulita, specializing in selling premium properties across Mexico's Pacific Coast and beyond. With a deep understanding of the local market and a commitment to excellence, MexHome offers a personalized buying experience for each client, ensuring their property journey is seamless and successful.

About Vivo Resorts

Vivo Resorts is a luxury beachfront resort community in Puerto Escondido. It offers a range of properties, from condos to villas, designed with elegance and comfort in mind, all while providing residents with access to world-class amenities and stunning natural landscapes.

Contact Information:

For inquiries, please contact:

Aaron Fisher

Co Broker

+52 322 181 8820

aaron@mexhome.com

www.mexhome.com