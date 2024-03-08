Submit Release
Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs media on implementation of Energy Action Plan, 11 Mar

Minister of Electricity to brief media on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will on Monday, 11 March 2024, brief the media on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan. 

Members of the media are invited to attend the briefing, as follows:

Date: Monday, 11 March 2024
Time: 09:00 (media to arrive at 08:00 for setup)
Venue: GCIS Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria 

Live Streaming details:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA   
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA   
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA  

Media enquires: Tsakane Khambane, Spokesperson in the Ministry of Electricity |Cell: 082 084 5566 | tsakane@presidency.gov.za
 

