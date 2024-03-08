North West Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs rescues young people from illegal initiation school in Ottosdal

26 young people rescued from an illegal initiation school in Ottosdal

North West Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs – COGTA officials have rescued 26 young people from an illegal initiation school which was raided and closed at Witfontein farm between Ottosdal and Klerksdorp.

The raid was carried out through a joint operation between the department, Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee - PICC and the South African Police Services - SAPS which led to the closure of the school which operated for about two (2) weeks.

Some of the initiates required immediate medical attention, while others needed medical check-ups. One (1) was admitted at Ottosdal Hospital, six (6) were referred to Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp and four (4) were referred to Gelukspan Hospital. A case has opened at a police station in Ottosdal against the principal for contravening the Customary Initiation Act.

The Deputy Chairperson of PICC, Andries Stemmer led the operation which conducted an early morning raid and shutdown of the unauthorised initiation school, upon receiving a tip-off that the school is operating without a permit.

“These people have disregard for the law and the safety of our children. There are procedures that one needs to follow to register the initiation school for approval by the department. He urged parents to remain vigilant as many young boys are at risk of being abducted” said Stemmer.

The Chairperson of the North West House of Traditional & Khoi-San Leaders, Kgosi Thari Maotwe re-emphasised the severity of the mushrooming illegal initiation schools, labelling it a national crisis.

“It is quite disheartening to know that there are initiation schools that are still operating without authorisation from the department despite our efforts to educate everyone about the importance of following proper procedures. We urge all stakeholders to unite in safeguarding this cultural practice, especially as the department is yet to open applications for the upcoming June initiation season intake”, remarked Kgosi Maotwe.

Kgosi Maotwe commended the collaborative efforts by all role players in the operation which led to the shutdown of the school and further urged communities to support interventions by government and traditional leaders to prevent unnecessary deaths and injuries due to illegal initiation schools.

For further enquiries, please contact

Dineo Thapelo

Cell: 072 218 2559

Email: dthapelo@nwpg.gov.za