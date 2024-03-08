Justice and Correctional Services on media accreditation for National Conference on Human Rights

Media accreditation for the National Conference on Human Rights in South Africa

Members of the media are kindly requested to provide their details for an accreditation process of the National Conference on Human Rights in South Africa scheduled to take place from 18-20 March 2024.

South Africa celebrates 30 years of Constitutional Democracy and Human Rights this year. As we reflect on this significant milestone, Minister Ronald Lamola and the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development are convening the National Conference to assess the progress and chart a way forward in advancing human rights since 1994.

Held under the theme: “Three Decades of Respect for and Promotion of Human Rights”, the conference will gather key stakeholders and Government Departments to:

Reflect on 30 Years of South Africa’s transformation agenda and efforts towards promoting democracy, development and human rights.

Consider the extent to which progressive realisation of human rights has over the years been promoted through economic policies and budgeting priorities.

Evaluate governance measures established to strengthen national structures, institutions and civil society which play a role in promoting and safeguarding human rights.

Unpack our national, regional and international actions and policies in strengthening the promotion and the protection of human rights in accordance with international human rights standards.

Members of the media are requested to complete the attached media accreditation form and send it to Mr Victor Mateane Phala by no later than 16h00 on 13 March 2024, the accreditation details can be sent to Vphala@justice.gov.za or 084 888 5162.

The conference will be held as follows:

Date: 18-20 March 2024

Time: 08h30

Venue: Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg, Gauteng Province

Enquiries:

Mr. Chrispin Phiri

Spokesperson: Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services

Cell: 081 781 2261