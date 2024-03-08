New Paradigm Institute On AARO Report: More Obfuscation From Our Government

New Paradigm Institute Daniel Sheehan

The New Paradigm Institute responds to AARO’s report on the historical record of US government involvement with UAP.

AARO’s report is a whitewash of the government’s role in investigating UAP.” — New Paradigm Institute

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Paradigm Institute (NPI) issued the following statement:

Today, the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) issued the Congressionally mandated “Report on the Historical Record of U.S. Government Involvement with Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), Vol. 1.”

For 80 years, the government has engaged in misinformation, half-truths, lies, and outright disinformation about what it knows about UAP. The report, given to handpicked members of the press before release to the public, is a continuation of that web of deceit.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2023

established the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) to investigate UAP. One of the mandates given to AARO was to compile and write a report “detailing the historical record” of government involvement and the intelligence community relating to UAP dating back to 1945, which would pre-date the infamous Roswell incident (1947).

AARO’s report is a whitewash of the government’s role in investigating UAP, ignores the actual historical record of the intelligence community’s role in disinformation, and lays blame on whistleblowers and even Congress.

The report is the work of former AARO Director Sean Kirkpatrick, who once famously said: “As an intelligence officer, I would expect all of you to expect me to lie to you.”

Daniel Sheehan, Chief Counsel: “The New Paradigm Institute will redouble planned efforts already underway to educate the public about the realities of UAP and mobilize citizens to call on Congress to hold more hearings with whistleblowers and expand the Citizens for Disclosure grassroots movement already organizing around the country.”

The public can get involved, take action, and demand government transparency.

Take Action Now: Ask Congress to Hold Hearings with UAP Whistleblowers.

Join the Citizens for Disclosure grassroots organizing movement.

About New Paradigm Institute:

The New Paradigm Institute, founded by acclaimed civil rights and Constitutional attorney Daniel Sheehan, is dedicated to advocating for the public release of information held by the government surrounding the issue of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), or what has commonly been known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

The New Paradigm Institute is a project of the Romero Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit interfaith law and policy center formerly known as the Christic Institute. Romero and Christic are known for lawsuits such as the Karen Silkwood and Three Mile Island nuclear safety cases, the Greensboro case against the Klan and Nazis, the first Sanctuary defense case, the Iran-Contra case against the Enterprise, and the Chase Iron Eyes case at Standing Rock.

###

Join Citizens for Disclosure