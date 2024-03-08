Submit Release
Southeast Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee Meeting scheduled for March 12

Members of the Southeast Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee (WFAC) will meet to assist Idaho Fish and Game with the assessment of winter conditions and observations related to big game animals (movements, depredations, activity on roadways, body conditions, mortalities) in the Southeast Region.

The committee is made up of five volunteers from around the region whose input helps to inform Fish and Game’s winter-feeding decisions.

These volunteer committee members meet several times each winter as they monitor local weather, wildlife distribution, and landscape conditions. Committee members also serve as sounding boards for citizens in their communities and communicate with Fish and Game staff on a regular basis.

Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting in person or call-in, but please note that meeting rules do not allow for the public to provide comments or ask questions during the meeting.  The public is welcome to provide comments to the WFAC members or to the Idaho Fish and Game any time before a meeting convenes.

Follow this link to learn more about winter feeding in Idaho.

 

Winter Feeding Advisory Committee Meeting Agenda for March 12, 2024

Location:                      Southeast Region IDFG Office
                                      1345 Barton Road
                                      Pocatello, ID

Call-in Number:           208-236-1280

Date and Time:            March 12, 2024; 6:30 p.m.

Agenda:

● Welcome (Jennifer Jackson, IDFG)

Please note that any members of the public who have called in are welcome to listen to the discussions and official business of the WFAC.  However, members of the public are not allowed to provide input or ask questions anytime during this meeting per rules guiding the official business of the WFAC.  That being said, members of the public can ask questions or provide comments for consideration via phone calls, emails, or texts to both Fish and Game staff and committee members outside a WFAC meeting.

As a friendly reminder, WFAC members and IDFG staff are asked to please identify themselves before speaking.
 

● David Priestley, Chair of the WFAC

Welcome.  Call for any new agenda items?

Any changes to the Feb. 6 meeting minutes? Motion to approve minutes if no changes.
 

● Regional Round-up (reports, observations, issues, concerns, comments, etc.) from each Committee Member and participating staff.

● Staff report on winter survival data.

● Other items?  Concerns?  Questions?

● Discussion of possible action items.

● Schedule next meeting if warranted.

● Motion to adjourn.

● Adjourn.

