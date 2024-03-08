Submit Release
News Search

There were 162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,137 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Wayne Fontana to Introduce Bill Banning Credit Cards for Online Gambling in PA

Senator Wayne Fontana

Harrisburg – March 8, 2024 − Today, State Senator Wayne Fontana (D-Allegheny County) said that he will soon be introducing a bill in the Pennsylvania Senate to prohibit the use of credit cards for online casino games, sports betting and fantasy games, as well as for the Pennsylvania iLottery.

“Online gaming and sports betting is growing exponentially, especially with young adults,” said Sen. Fontana. “At the same time, credit card debt is climbing. So we need to make sure the greater access to gambling isn’t leading to burdensome or crippling credit card balances.”

In a co-sponsorship memo circulated to senators this week, Sen. Fontana noted that March is “National Problem Gambling Awareness Month” and that the average Pennsylvanian has a credit card balance exceeding $5,640. Pennsylvanians’ credit card balances are over 12-percent higher than their pre-pandemic balances, according to a recent report by the state’s Independent Fiscal Office.

Last year, Pennsylvania reported a record high from gaming revenue—nearly $5.7 billion—fueled by iGaming, sports betting, and fantasy sports contests. And the Pennsylvania Lottery’s online iLottery revenue growth continues with new games added in the past year.

Other states with online gaming and sports betting have prohibited the use of credit cards, including Iowa, Tennessee, and Massachusetts.

Sen. Fontana’s co-sponsorship memo can be found online here.

###

You just read:

Sen. Wayne Fontana to Introduce Bill Banning Credit Cards for Online Gambling in PA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more