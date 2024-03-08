Sen. Wayne Fontana to Introduce Bill Banning Credit Cards for Online Gambling in PA

Harrisburg – March 8, 2024 − Today, State Senator Wayne Fontana (D-Allegheny County) said that he will soon be introducing a bill in the Pennsylvania Senate to prohibit the use of credit cards for online casino games, sports betting and fantasy games, as well as for the Pennsylvania iLottery.

“Online gaming and sports betting is growing exponentially, especially with young adults,” said Sen. Fontana. “At the same time, credit card debt is climbing. So we need to make sure the greater access to gambling isn’t leading to burdensome or crippling credit card balances.”

In a co-sponsorship memo circulated to senators this week, Sen. Fontana noted that March is “National Problem Gambling Awareness Month” and that the average Pennsylvanian has a credit card balance exceeding $5,640. Pennsylvanians’ credit card balances are over 12-percent higher than their pre-pandemic balances, according to a recent report by the state’s Independent Fiscal Office.

Last year, Pennsylvania reported a record high from gaming revenue—nearly $5.7 billion—fueled by iGaming, sports betting, and fantasy sports contests. And the Pennsylvania Lottery’s online iLottery revenue growth continues with new games added in the past year.

Other states with online gaming and sports betting have prohibited the use of credit cards, including Iowa, Tennessee, and Massachusetts.

Sen. Fontana’s co-sponsorship memo can be found online here.

