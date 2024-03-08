Government Calls for Public Representatives on Councils of Self-Regulating Health Professional Organizations

CANADA, March 8 - Released on March 8, 2024

Saskatchewan residents who want to make a difference in health care have the opportunity to serve on a number of health professional councils.

The Ministry of Health is seeking motivated people to fill important volunteer public representative positions on 26 self-regulating health councils in Saskatchewan. Closing date for submission of resume's is March 31, 2024.

"Licensing and regulation of health professions is an important part of ensuring quality care for patients," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "Having public members sharing their knowledge and expertise on these councils helps to ensure regulators remain transparent, accountable and keep patients at the forefront of decisions."

Self-regulating health professional organizations include the College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan, Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals, the Saskatchewan Association of Optometrists and many others.

Residents with relevant skills including prior experience on volunteer boards, councils or committees, are encouraged to apply. Meetings convene virtually as well as in-person, in Regina, Saskatoon and other locations in Saskatchewan. The time commitment ranges from four to 12 days a year. Travel expenses and an honorarium will be paid.

Saskatchewan residents interested in serving on a council should submit a resume outlining their community involvement and volunteer activities, along with relevant education and employment experience to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health, Partnerships, Privacy and Legislative Services Branch, 3475 Albert Street, Regina, SK S4S 6X6, or email rbayliss@health.gov.sk.ca.

For additional details, visit saskatchewan.ca/health-regulators.

