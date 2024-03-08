Chip and Dale Homes Celebrates the Opening of Newly Renovated Day Program

CANADA, March 8 - Released on March 8, 2024

Today, Minister of Social Services Gene Makowsky joined community members, dignitaries and day program participants in Regina to celebrate the grand opening of the newly renovated Chip and Dale Homes day program facility.

"I want to thank Chip and Dale Homes for the work they do in supporting persons with intellectual disabilities," Makowsky said. "Whether supporting day program participants or residents in their group homes, Chip and Dale continues to provide quality services and support to people in our province."

The Ministry of Social Services provided $200,000 in capital funding for property improvements that make the new space fully accessible, providing room to expand their programming up to 50 individuals. The ministry also provides more than $1.07 million in annualized funding to operate the newly renovated location in Regina.

Chip and Dale Homes is a non-profit organization that has supported people with intellectual disabilities in Regina since 1983. Chip and Dale Homes operates family-like homes through a person-centred approach to provide the best quality of life possible. Currently, Chip and Dale Homes operates 15 group homes supporting a total of 54 individuals, and their day program currently serves 34 individuals.

"Chip and Dale Homes believes in person-centred support, and we strive to provide programming that reflects an individual's interests and helps them reach their goals," Chip and Dale Homes Executive Director Tamara Jackson said. "It is important to have a home base that can accommodate everyone's needs. We are excited to have multi-purpose areas, a large kitchen, a sensory room, art room, reading room, fully accessible washrooms, and a patio and back lawn to enjoy in spring and summer."

This day program supports the Saskatchewan Disability Strategy by creating opportunities for inclusion.

For information on how to access supports for intellectual disabilities, please contact the Community Living Service Delivery office nearest you or email clsd.info@gov.sk.ca. CLSD supports people with intellectual disabilities using a person-centred service delivery approach, helping them access a variety of community-based services so they can live as independently as possible within their own communities. You can learn more about person-centred culture at Person Centred Saskatchewan.

For more information about Chip and Dale Homes, visit: https://chipanddalehomesinc.ca/.

