Saskatchewan Continuing To See Growth: Adds 18,700 New Full-Time Jobs

CANADA, March 8 - Released on March 8, 2024

Third Lowest Unemployment Rate Among the Provinces

Today, Statistics Canada released labour force statistics for the month of February, which showcase the growth of Saskatchewan's strong workforce. The province added 18,700 new full-time jobs, which is an increase of 15,200 jobs last month when compared to February 2023, raising Saskatchewan's employment growth rate to 2.6 per cent.

Saskatchewan's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate also continues to be well below the national average, sitting at 5.0 per cent compared to the national average of 5.8 per cent, the third-lowest amongst the provinces.

"Saskatchewan continues to build a strong labour force, with further growth in job numbers," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "These latest numbers highlight how our commitment to growing the workforce is getting results. Through the Labour Market Strategy released earlier this week, our government will continue investing in programs and services to enhance recruitment, training and retention efforts in the province, ensuring we have the labour force we need to support our economy."

Saskatchewan saw both an all-time historical population (aged 15 and over) high of 940,600, and an all-time historical off-reserve Indigenous population (aged 15 and over) high of 112,500.

The province set record highs for the month of February, with 595,200 people currently employed in Saskatchewan, and a labour force of 627,100. This month, Saskatchewan's female employment increased by 3,500, or 1.3 per cent, and male employment increased by 11,700, or 3.8 per cent compared to February 2023.

Off-reserve Indigenous employment was up 700, an increase of 1.1 per cent, and Indigenous youth employment was up 1,800, an increase of 17.3 per cent from a year ago, marking the fifth consecutive month of year-over-year increases for both.

Compared to last February, both of Saskatchewan's major cities saw job growth, with Saskatoon's employment up 11,400, an increase of 6.1 per cent, and Regina's employment up 8,500, an increase of 6.0 per cent.

Among industries, major year-over-year gains were reported for professional, scientific and technical services, up 8,000, an increase of 26.4 per cent; business, building and other support services, up 4,100, an increase of 36.6 per cent; and wholesale and retail trade, up 3,400, an increase of 3.5 per cent.

The province saw $12.4 billion in private sector capital investment last year, up 24.6 per cent, with an expected increase of 14.4 per cent to $14.2 billion this year. Saskatchewan is expected to be first among provinces in terms of growth in this category for 2024. Saskatchewan also ranked second among the provinces for growth in capital investment and expected capital investment for 2024.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Nipun TanejaImmigration and Career TrainingReginaPhone: 3065102786Email: nipun.taneja@gov.sk.ca