"40+ Years in the Making - Women and Clay" Art Exhibit Continues to Inspire on International Women's Day

As the world celebrates International Women's Day, the Government of Saskatchewan is proud to showcase the SK Arts exhibition "40+ Years in the Making - Women and Clay", to honour the women who have made significant contributions and led the development of ceramics in Saskatchewan.

"We are thrilled to bring '40+ Years in the Making - Women and Clay' to the legislature, to help celebrate Saskatchewan women and the impact they have had on the arts in our province," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Laura Ross said. "Clay is a medium we know well on the prairies, and these women artists have shaped it to reflect beauty and strength, characteristics that describe Saskatchewan women, and our entire province, quite well."

In 2021, Deborah Potter created "40+ Years in the Making - Women and Clay", a sculpture honoring pioneering women who significantly contributed to ceramics in Saskatchewan. The sculpture joined the SK Arts Permanent Collection in 2022. This exhibition celebrates the remarkable talent of female ceramic artists in the province and includes an artwork from the SK Arts Permanent Collection by each of the women acknowledged in Potter's sculpture.

"The women represented in this collection rejected some of the old traditions and strict standards of art making and were instrumental in elevating ceramics to a recognized art form," Artist Deborah Potter said. "They all pushed the established boundaries to explore and extend the limits of their materials."

The exhibit is on display at the Cumberland Gallery in the Legislative building in Regina, Saskatchewan at 2405 Legislative Drive, until May 8, 2024. Admission to the exhibition is free and all are welcome.

"Celebrating women is at the heart of the '40+ Years in the Making - Women and Clay'," SK Arts Permanent Collection Consultant Belinda Harrow said. "SK Arts is pleased to care for and make public these artworks that reflect the immense talent and contribution of these artists."

International Women's Day is celebrated each year to recognize the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and the impact they have on our world and in our communities. This year's theme is Invest in women: Accelerate progress, a reminder that Investing in women is a cornerstone of prosperous and inclusive communities.

