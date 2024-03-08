DHEC Recognizes Women Leaders on International Women’s Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

March 8, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC)

is proud to celebrate International Women’s Day and the critical contributions women provide

to achieve DHEC’s mission of promoting health people in healthy communities. International

Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political

achievements of women.

DHEC is proud to employ many women in pivotal roles who use their knowledge and expertise

every day to serve and protect South Carolinians in many ways – including DHEC's director of

Environmental Affairs, Myra Reece; director of Health Promotion and Services, Dr. Brannon

Traxler; director of Healthcare Quality, Gwendolyn Thompson; Chief-of-Staff, Karla Buru, PhD.,

Finance and Operations Chief, Darbi MacPhail, and Communications Director, Cristi Moore.

DHEC would like to shine a special spotlight on Seema Shrivastava-Patel, Chairwoman of the

S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control. A native of Columbia and a graduate of the

University of South Carolina, Shrivastava-Patel's educational background in Marketing and

Human Resources laid a strong foundation for her future career.

Shrivastava-Patel is a first-generation American of Indian heritage and the first woman of color

to be nominated to lead the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control. This is especially

significant as her mother (pictured below) worked at DHEC 44 years ago but was unable to

advance in her career at that time as she wore a sari.

As Chairwoman of the board, Shrivastava-Patel oversees the operations of a dedicated team of

more than 3,400 employees. Her leadership ensures the agency's commitment to safeguarding

public health and environmental well-being in our community.

With more than 20 years in the convenience industry, Shrivastava-Patel has been leading by

example as the President of Carolina Convenience Corporation (CCC) since 2017. Beyond her

professional accomplishments, Shrivastava-Patel exemplifies the spirit of giving back. Managing

the CCC’s charitable activities, she has spearheaded fundraisers for breast cancer, muscular

dystrophy, The Children's Miracle Network, Harvest Hope Food Bank, Palmetto Children's

Hospital, and the Wounded Warrior Project.

Shrivastava-Patel also plays a vital role in numerous organizations. She served as the president

of the South Carolina Association of Convenience Stores and as a board member of the South

Carolina Petroleum Marketer Association, Columbia Museum of Art, and the South Carolina

Governor's Mansion Foundation. She also is a fellow of the United States Global Leadership

Coalition (USGLC), and is an Aspen Institute Liberty Fellow.

As a devoted wife and mother, Shrivastava-Patel demonstrates the importance of work-life

balance and the impact women can make in both their personal and professional lives,

including mentoring several women in business. She represents South Carolina Congressional

District 2 and was appointed by Governor Henry McMaster in 2018. Since 2021, she has served

as the Vice Chair of the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control. Seema's strong belief

in the importance of protecting public health and the environment is grounded in her

unwavering faith in the dedicated employees of DHEC.

"What gives me hope, encouragement, and drive to lead the Board of this agency is the

absolute certainty I have in our employees' unwavering commitment to protect the people and

the environment of South Carolina,” said Shrivastava-Patel. “We have so many strong women

and leaders at DHEC, it’s an honor to be recognized alongside them.”

DHEC encourages all South Carolinians to celebrate the achievements of women in science,

environmental services and public health and continue to support and empower women in all

areas of their lives.



Seema Shrivastava-Patel, center, with her mother, Sulochana Shrivastava, a former DHEC employee 44

years ago, and daughter, Veera Patel, at the groundbreaking for the new South Carolina Public Health

and Environmental Laboratory on March 7. 2024.

###