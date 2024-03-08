DHEC Recognizes Women Leaders on International Women’s Day
March 8, 2024
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC)
is proud to celebrate International Women’s Day and the critical contributions women provide
to achieve DHEC’s mission of promoting health people in healthy communities. International
Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political
achievements of women.
DHEC is proud to employ many women in pivotal roles who use their knowledge and expertise
every day to serve and protect South Carolinians in many ways – including DHEC's director of
Environmental Affairs, Myra Reece; director of Health Promotion and Services, Dr. Brannon
Traxler; director of Healthcare Quality, Gwendolyn Thompson; Chief-of-Staff, Karla Buru, PhD.,
Finance and Operations Chief, Darbi MacPhail, and Communications Director, Cristi Moore.
DHEC would like to shine a special spotlight on Seema Shrivastava-Patel, Chairwoman of the
S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control. A native of Columbia and a graduate of the
University of South Carolina, Shrivastava-Patel's educational background in Marketing and
Human Resources laid a strong foundation for her future career.
Shrivastava-Patel is a first-generation American of Indian heritage and the first woman of color
to be nominated to lead the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control. This is especially
significant as her mother (pictured below) worked at DHEC 44 years ago but was unable to
advance in her career at that time as she wore a sari.
As Chairwoman of the board, Shrivastava-Patel oversees the operations of a dedicated team of
more than 3,400 employees. Her leadership ensures the agency's commitment to safeguarding
public health and environmental well-being in our community.
With more than 20 years in the convenience industry, Shrivastava-Patel has been leading by
example as the President of Carolina Convenience Corporation (CCC) since 2017. Beyond her
professional accomplishments, Shrivastava-Patel exemplifies the spirit of giving back. Managing
the CCC’s charitable activities, she has spearheaded fundraisers for breast cancer, muscular
dystrophy, The Children's Miracle Network, Harvest Hope Food Bank, Palmetto Children's
Hospital, and the Wounded Warrior Project.
Shrivastava-Patel also plays a vital role in numerous organizations. She served as the president
of the South Carolina Association of Convenience Stores and as a board member of the South
Carolina Petroleum Marketer Association, Columbia Museum of Art, and the South Carolina
Governor's Mansion Foundation. She also is a fellow of the United States Global Leadership
Coalition (USGLC), and is an Aspen Institute Liberty Fellow.
As a devoted wife and mother, Shrivastava-Patel demonstrates the importance of work-life
balance and the impact women can make in both their personal and professional lives,
including mentoring several women in business. She represents South Carolina Congressional
District 2 and was appointed by Governor Henry McMaster in 2018. Since 2021, she has served
as the Vice Chair of the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control. Seema's strong belief
in the importance of protecting public health and the environment is grounded in her
unwavering faith in the dedicated employees of DHEC.
"What gives me hope, encouragement, and drive to lead the Board of this agency is the
absolute certainty I have in our employees' unwavering commitment to protect the people and
the environment of South Carolina,” said Shrivastava-Patel. “We have so many strong women
and leaders at DHEC, it’s an honor to be recognized alongside them.”
DHEC encourages all South Carolinians to celebrate the achievements of women in science,
environmental services and public health and continue to support and empower women in all
areas of their lives.
Seema Shrivastava-Patel, center, with her mother, Sulochana Shrivastava, a former DHEC employee 44
years ago, and daughter, Veera Patel, at the groundbreaking for the new South Carolina Public Health
and Environmental Laboratory on March 7. 2024.
