Submit Release
News Search

There were 169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,144 in the last 365 days.

Vermont State Police trooper involved in car crash on I-89

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

Vermont State Police trooper involved in car crash on I-89

 

BETHEL, Vermont (Friday, March 8, 2024) — A on-duty Vermont State Police trooper was involved in a car crash Friday morning, March 8, 2024, on Interstate 89 in the town of Bethel.

 

The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes just north of the Bethel exit when a marked VSP cruiser struck a fire truck that was stopped on the highway after responding to a previous slide-off.

 

The trooper was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. An investigation into the crash is in its earliest stages.

 

No additional details are currently available. The Vermont State Police will provide updates as soon as more information can be shared with the public.

 

You just read:

Vermont State Police trooper involved in car crash on I-89

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more