STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police trooper involved in car crash on I-89

BETHEL, Vermont (Friday, March 8, 2024) — A on-duty Vermont State Police trooper was involved in a car crash Friday morning, March 8, 2024, on Interstate 89 in the town of Bethel.

The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes just north of the Bethel exit when a marked VSP cruiser struck a fire truck that was stopped on the highway after responding to a previous slide-off.

The trooper was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. An investigation into the crash is in its earliest stages.

No additional details are currently available. The Vermont State Police will provide updates as soon as more information can be shared with the public.