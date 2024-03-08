Vermont Drug Task Force / Sale of Cocaine in Bennington

STATE OF VERMONT

STATION: HQ, Vermont Drug Task Force

CONTACT: Det. Sgt. J. Johnson

802-773-9101

Jason.Johnson@vermont.gov

DATE/TIME: March 4, 2024

LOCATION: Bennington, Vermont

ACCUSED: Brandon Rowe

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: Sale of Cocaine (2 counts)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 4, 2024, the Vermont Drug Task Force and Bennington Police Department arrested Brandon Rowe in the Town of Bennington on two counts of sale of cocaine.

The arrest of Rowe stemmed from a one-month investigation into Rowe’s distribution of cocaine in the Town of Bennington. The investigation was conducted jointly by the Vermont Drug Task Force and Bennington Police Department. The Bennington County Sheriff’s Department assisted. The investigation involved the use of a confidential informant who purchased cocaine base from Rowe.

At the time of his arrest Rowe was on Community Supervision Furlough which stemmed from previous convictions for Violating an Abuse Prevention Order, Forgery, Obstruction of Justice, Unlawful Trespass into a residence, Assault and Robbery, and Operating a Vehicle without Owner’s Consent.

Rowe was transported to the Bennington Police Department for processing. He was later lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on a furlough violation. Rowe is due in Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division on March 25, 2024, at 8:15am to answer to the sale of cocaine charges.

Rowe is being prosecuted by the Bennington County State’s Attorney's Office. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.