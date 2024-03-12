Edutainment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Edutainment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the edutainment market size is predicted to reach $13.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%.
The growth in the edutainment market is due to increased adoption of edutainment globally. North America region is expected to hold the largest edutainment market share. Major players in the edutainment market include Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Majid Al Futtaim Group, Mattel Play Town, Merlin Entertainments, Pororo Parks, Kidzania, CoComelon.
Edutainment Market Segments
• By Product Type: Interactive, Non interactive, Hybrid, Explorative
• By Facility Size: 5,001 to 10,000 Sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 Sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 Sq. ft., > 40,000 Sq. ft.
• By End User: Children, Teenagers, Young Adult, Adult
• By Geography: The global edutainment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Edutainment is simply a combination of two disciplines education and entertainment collectively called educational entertainment. Edutainment centers are known to be the places that are visited by the children or their parents during the field trips like zoos, aquariums, science, botanical gardens, and children’s museum, and these places have educational features along with entertainment or amusement.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Edutainment Market Characteristics
3. Edutainment Market Trends And Strategies
4. Edutainment Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Edutainment Market Size And Growth
……
27. Edutainment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Edutainment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
