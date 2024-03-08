$15.5 MILLION AWARDED TO 46 MANUFACTURED HOUSING COMMUNITIES FOR WATER INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS

Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) today announced $13.3 million in Healthy Homes Initiative awards and $2.2 million in Three-acre Stormwater Initiative awards to help 46 manufactured housing communities (also known as mobile home parks) repair, replace, and upgrade water infrastructure.

“This initiative shows exactly why it was so important to invest American Rescue Plan Act funding in infrastructure that helped families and communities across the state,” said Governor Phil Scott. “These investments support safe, affordable housing for historically underserved or economically disadvantaged communities, and help residents in manufactured housing communities overcome barriers to fixing water infrastructure issues. Healthy Homes has been an important part of our housing strategy for years, and I hope the Legislature continues to support it.”

Most of the awards will address problems with inadequate or failing wastewater, drinking water, and stormwater systems. The funding covers:

“These awards will improve water infrastructure for an estimated 5,608 residents – including 1,882 seniors and 933 children,” said Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “These residents will not only gain more reliable access to safe drinking water, but they will also benefit from improved drainage, stormwater, and wastewater systems, protecting both them and the environment.”

Community residents, owners, and partners applied for assistance in the fall of 2023 through the ANR Healthy Homes Initiative. This spring, ANR plans to finalize agreements to fund the projects listed below. Awardees are located throughout the state, and at least one community was selected from every county from which an application was received.

"We are grateful to the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources for awarding Downstreet with ARPA Healthy Homes funding to advance crucial wastewater, stormwater, and drinking water initiatives at our Limehurst and Verdmont manufactured home communities," said Angie Harbin, executive director of Downstreet Housing and Community Development. "Enhancing the quality of life for residents is integral to our strategic vision, and this investment not only fortifies infrastructure but underscores our commitment to fostering sustainable, thriving communities."

To date, ANR has awarded $28.1 million in ARPA dollars to 67 different manufactured housing communities across the state. This equates to just over one in every four manufactured housing communities in Vermont receiving funding from this program.

MHC Name Town Award Amount** Overview Addison County Kountry Trailer Park* Bristol Award of services valued at $40,000 Engineering firm to complete a comprehensive water infrastructure needs assessment Maple Ridge Mobile Home Park* Bristol Award of services valued at $40,000 Engineering firm to complete a comprehensive water infrastructure needs assessment Hillside Manor Park Starksboro $75,000 Technical assistance and permitting funding for the wastewater, drinking water, and stormwater systems Lauritsen MHC* Starksboro Award of services valued at $40,000 Engineering firm to complete a comprehensive water infrastructure needs assessment Lazy Brook Mobile Home Park Starksboro $75,000 Technical assistance and permitting funding for the wastewater, drinking water, and stormwater systems Otter Creek Mobile Home Park* Vergennes Award of services valued at $40,000 Engineering firm to complete a comprehensive water infrastructure needs assessment Bennington County Mountain View Court Mobile Home Park Bennington $26,250 Technical assistance and permitting funding for the wastewater system Manchester Mobile Home Park* Manchester Award of services valued at $40,000, and $26,250 Engineering firm to complete a comprehensive water infrastructure needs assessment, and technical assistance and permitting funding for the drinking water and wastewater systems Caledonia County Riverview Estates Lyndon $713,101 Technical assistance, permitting, and construction funding for the drinking water and wastewater systems Mountain View Mobile Home Park St. Johnsbury $57,750 Technical assistance, permitting, and construction funding for the wastewater system Chittenden County Fernwood Manor Bolton $75,000 Technical assistance and permitting funding for the drinking water system Breezy Acres Cooperative Colchester $285,000 Technical assistance and permitting funding for the drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, and construction funding for the wastewater system Westbury Homeowners Association Colchester $75,000 Technical assistance and permitting funding for the drinking water and wastewater systems Mountain View Mobile Home Park Hinesburg $75,000 Technical assistance and permitting for the wastewater system Sunset Lake Cooperative Hinesburg $383,250 Construction funding for the wastewater and drinking water systems Triple L. Mobile Home Park Hinesburg $1,250,000 Construction funding for the wastewater system Milton Mobile Home Cooperative Milton $1,112,685 Technical assistance, permitting, and construction funding for the stormwater system Chambers Mobile Home Park St. George $10,500 Technical assistance and permitting funding for the stormwater system St. George Community Cooperative St. George $75,000 Technical assistance and permitting funding for the drinking water and wastewater systems Lakeview Cooperative Shelburne $759,633 Technical assistance, permitting, and construction funding for the stormwater and wastewater systems Williston Woods Cooperative Housing Corporation Williston $742,027 Technical assistance, permitting, and construction funding for the wastewater and stormwater systems Franklin County ANDCO Mobile Home Park, Inc. Highgate $109,200 Technical assistance, permitting, and construction funding for the wastewater system Pine Haven Estates A & B Richford $285,600 Construction funding for the drinking water and wastewater systems Homestead Acres Cooperative St. Albans Town $161,490 Technical Assistance and permitting funding for the stormwater system Roy’s Mobile Home Park Swanton $60,900 Technical assistance and permitting funding for drinking water and wastewater systems Grand Isle County Cooper’s Bay Mobile Home Park Grand Isle $75,000 Technical assistance and permitting funding for the drinking water system Lamoille County Sterling View Community Cooperative* Hyde Park Award of services valued at $40,000, and $1,184,955 Engineering firm to complete a comprehensive water infrastructure needs assessment, and technical assistance and permitting funding for the drinking water, stormwater, and wastewater systems, and construction funding for the stormwater system Katy Win Mobile Home Park Johnson $40,845 Technical assistance and permitting funding for the stormwater system Pinecrest Mobile Home Park Morristown $565,165 Construction funding for the drinking water system Orange County Mobile Acres Mobile Home Park* Braintree Award of services valued at $40,000, and $39,375 Engineering firm to complete a comprehensive water infrastructure needs assessment, and technical assistance and permitting funding for the drinking water system Limehurst Mobile Home Park Williamstown $529,974 Technical assistance and permitting funding for the wastewater system, and construction funding for the stormwater and wastewater systems Orleans County Fairview Estates Barton $382,989 Technical assistance and permitting funding for the drinking water and wastewater systems, and construction funding for the drinking water system Derby Mobile Home Park Derby $60,900 Technical assistance and permitting funding for the drinking water and wastewater systems Rutland County Triangle Cooperative* Brandon Award of services valued at $40,000, and $78,750 Engineering firm to complete a comprehensive water infrastructure needs assessment, and construction funding for the wastewater system Fort Warren Mobile Home Park Castleton $301,875 Technical assistance and permitting and construction funding for the drinking water system Washington County Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park* East Montpelier Award of services valued at $40,000 and $75,000 Engineering firm to complete a comprehensive water infrastructure needs assessment, and technical assistance and permitting funding for the drinking water system Verdmont Mobile Home Park Waitsfield $729,891 Construction funding for the drinking water system Kneeland Flats Mobile Home Park Waterbury $1,020,000 Technical assistance and permitting funding for the wastewater system, and construction funding for the drinking water system Windham County Charette’s Mobile Home Park Dummerston $75,000 Technical assistance and permitting for the drinking water system King’s Plot* Jamaica Award of services valued at $40,000 Engineering firm to complete a comprehensive water infrastructure needs assessment Shady Pines Mobile Home Park Westminster $614,258 Technical assistance, permitting, and construction funding for the drinking water system Windsor County Mountain View Estates Bethel $419,450 Technical assistance and permitting funding for the drinking water and wastewater systems, and construction funding for the wastewater system Tall Timbers Mobile Home Park Hartford $10,500 Technical assistance and permitting funding for the wastewater systems Tuckerville Mobile Home Park Ludlow $40,005 Construction funding for the wastewater system Windy Hill Acres Mobile Home Park* Springfield Award of services valued at $40,000 and $75,000 Engineering firm to complete a comprehensive water infrastructure needs assessment, and technical assistance and permitting for drinking water and wastewater systems Olcott Falls Mobile Home Park Windsor $75,000 Technical assistance and permitting funding for the drinking water, stormwater, and wastewater systems

*ANR solicited bids and contracted an engineering firm to conduct comprehensive water infrastructure needs assessments at the selected manufactured housing communities above to alleviate administrative burdens for communities with limited technical resources in the early phase of project development.

**ANR is also reserving contingency funding to be available to awardees to cover unforeseen costs.