Submit Release
News Search

There were 179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,149 in the last 365 days.

$15.5 MILLION AWARDED TO 46 MANUFACTURED HOUSING COMMUNITIES FOR WATER INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS

Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) today announced $13.3 million in Healthy Homes Initiative awards and $2.2 million in Three-acre Stormwater Initiative awards to help 46 manufactured housing communities (also known as mobile home parks) repair, replace, and upgrade water infrastructure.

“This initiative shows exactly why it was so important to invest American Rescue Plan Act funding in infrastructure that helped families and communities across the state,” said Governor Phil Scott. “These investments support safe, affordable housing for historically underserved or economically disadvantaged communities, and help residents in manufactured housing communities overcome barriers to fixing water infrastructure issues. Healthy Homes has been an important part of our housing strategy for years, and I hope the Legislature continues to support it.”

Most of the awards will address problems with inadequate or failing wastewater, drinking water, and stormwater systems. The funding covers:

“These awards will improve water infrastructure for an estimated 5,608 residents – including 1,882 seniors and 933 children,” said Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “These residents will not only gain more reliable access to safe drinking water, but they will also benefit from improved drainage, stormwater, and wastewater systems, protecting both them and the environment.”

Community residents, owners, and partners applied for assistance in the fall of 2023 through the ANR Healthy Homes Initiative. This spring, ANR plans to finalize agreements to fund the projects listed below. Awardees are located throughout the state, and at least one community was selected from every county from which an application was received.

"We are grateful to the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources for awarding Downstreet with ARPA Healthy Homes funding to advance crucial wastewater, stormwater, and drinking water initiatives at our Limehurst and Verdmont manufactured home communities," said Angie Harbin, executive director of Downstreet Housing and Community Development. "Enhancing the quality of life for residents is integral to our strategic vision, and this investment not only fortifies infrastructure but underscores our commitment to fostering sustainable, thriving communities."

To date, ANR has awarded $28.1 million in ARPA dollars to 67 different manufactured housing communities across the state. This equates to just over one in every four manufactured housing communities in Vermont receiving funding from this program.

MHC Name

Town

Award Amount**

Overview

Addison County

Kountry Trailer Park*

Bristol

Award of services valued at $40,000

Engineering firm to complete a comprehensive water infrastructure needs assessment

Maple Ridge Mobile Home Park*

Bristol

Award of services valued at $40,000

Engineering firm to complete a comprehensive water infrastructure needs assessment

Hillside Manor Park

Starksboro

$75,000

Technical assistance and permitting funding for the wastewater, drinking water, and stormwater systems

Lauritsen MHC*

Starksboro

Award of services valued at $40,000

Engineering firm to complete a comprehensive water infrastructure needs assessment

Lazy Brook Mobile Home Park

Starksboro

$75,000

Technical assistance and permitting funding for the wastewater, drinking water, and stormwater systems

Otter Creek Mobile Home Park*

Vergennes

Award of services valued at $40,000

Engineering firm to complete a comprehensive water infrastructure needs assessment

Bennington County

Mountain View Court Mobile Home Park

Bennington

$26,250

Technical assistance and permitting funding for the wastewater system

Manchester Mobile Home Park*

Manchester

Award of services valued at $40,000, and $26,250

Engineering firm to complete a comprehensive water infrastructure needs assessment, and technical assistance and permitting funding for the drinking water and wastewater systems

Caledonia County

Riverview Estates

Lyndon

$713,101

Technical assistance, permitting, and construction funding for the drinking water and wastewater systems

Mountain View Mobile Home Park

St. Johnsbury

$57,750

Technical assistance, permitting, and construction funding for the wastewater system

Chittenden County

Fernwood Manor

Bolton

$75,000

Technical assistance and permitting funding for the drinking water system

Breezy Acres Cooperative

Colchester

$285,000

Technical assistance and permitting funding for the drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, and construction funding for the wastewater system

Westbury Homeowners Association

Colchester

$75,000

Technical assistance and permitting funding for the drinking water and wastewater systems

Mountain View Mobile Home Park

Hinesburg

$75,000

Technical assistance and permitting for the wastewater system

Sunset Lake Cooperative

Hinesburg

$383,250

Construction funding for the wastewater and drinking water systems

Triple L. Mobile Home Park

Hinesburg

$1,250,000

Construction funding for the wastewater system

Milton Mobile Home Cooperative

Milton

$1,112,685

Technical assistance, permitting, and construction funding for the stormwater system

Chambers Mobile Home Park

St. George

$10,500

Technical assistance and permitting funding for the stormwater system

St. George Community Cooperative

St. George

$75,000

Technical assistance and permitting funding for the drinking water and wastewater systems

Lakeview Cooperative

Shelburne

$759,633

Technical assistance, permitting, and construction funding for the stormwater and wastewater systems

Williston Woods Cooperative Housing Corporation

Williston

$742,027

Technical assistance, permitting, and construction funding for the wastewater and stormwater systems

Franklin County

ANDCO Mobile Home Park, Inc.

Highgate

$109,200

Technical assistance, permitting, and construction funding for the wastewater system

Pine Haven Estates A & B

Richford

$285,600

Construction funding for the drinking water and wastewater systems

Homestead Acres Cooperative

St. Albans Town

$161,490

Technical Assistance and permitting funding for the stormwater system

Roy’s Mobile Home Park

Swanton

$60,900

Technical assistance and permitting funding for drinking water and wastewater systems

Grand Isle County

Cooper’s Bay Mobile Home Park

Grand Isle

$75,000

Technical assistance and permitting funding for the drinking water system

Lamoille County

Sterling View Community Cooperative*

Hyde Park

Award of services valued at $40,000, and $1,184,955

Engineering firm to complete a comprehensive water infrastructure needs assessment, and technical assistance and permitting funding for the drinking water, stormwater, and wastewater systems, and construction funding for the stormwater system

Katy Win Mobile Home Park

Johnson

$40,845

Technical assistance and permitting funding for the stormwater system

Pinecrest Mobile Home Park

Morristown

$565,165

Construction funding for the drinking water system

Orange County

Mobile Acres Mobile Home Park*

Braintree

Award of services valued at $40,000, and $39,375

Engineering firm to complete a comprehensive water infrastructure needs assessment, and technical assistance and permitting funding for the drinking water system

Limehurst Mobile Home Park

Williamstown

$529,974

Technical assistance and permitting funding for the wastewater system, and construction funding for the stormwater and wastewater systems

Orleans County

Fairview Estates

Barton

$382,989

Technical assistance and permitting funding for the drinking water and wastewater systems, and construction funding for the drinking water system

Derby Mobile Home Park

Derby

$60,900

Technical assistance and permitting funding for the drinking water and wastewater systems

Rutland County

Triangle Cooperative*

Brandon

Award of services valued at $40,000, and $78,750

Engineering firm to complete a comprehensive water infrastructure needs assessment, and construction funding for the wastewater system

Fort Warren Mobile Home Park

Castleton

$301,875

Technical assistance and permitting and construction funding for the drinking water system

Washington County

Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park*

East Montpelier

Award of services valued at $40,000 and $75,000

Engineering firm to complete a comprehensive water infrastructure needs assessment, and technical assistance and permitting funding for the drinking water system

Verdmont Mobile Home Park

Waitsfield

$729,891

Construction funding for the drinking water system

Kneeland Flats Mobile Home Park

Waterbury

$1,020,000

Technical assistance and permitting funding for the wastewater system, and construction funding for the drinking water system

Windham County

Charette’s Mobile Home Park

Dummerston

$75,000

Technical assistance and permitting for the drinking water system

King’s Plot*

Jamaica

Award of services valued at $40,000

Engineering firm to complete a comprehensive water infrastructure needs assessment

Shady Pines Mobile Home Park

Westminster

$614,258

Technical assistance, permitting, and construction funding for the drinking water system

Windsor County

Mountain View Estates

Bethel

$419,450

Technical assistance and permitting funding for the drinking water and wastewater systems, and construction funding for the wastewater system

Tall Timbers Mobile Home Park

Hartford

$10,500

Technical assistance and permitting funding for the wastewater systems

Tuckerville Mobile Home Park

Ludlow

$40,005

Construction funding for the wastewater system

Windy Hill Acres Mobile Home Park*

Springfield

Award of services valued at $40,000 and $75,000

Engineering firm to complete a comprehensive water infrastructure needs assessment, and technical assistance and permitting for drinking water and wastewater systems

Olcott Falls Mobile Home Park

Windsor

$75,000

Technical assistance and permitting funding for the drinking water, stormwater, and wastewater systems

*ANR solicited bids and contracted an engineering firm to conduct comprehensive water infrastructure needs assessments at the selected manufactured housing communities above to alleviate administrative burdens for communities with limited technical resources in the early phase of project development.

**ANR is also reserving contingency funding to be available to awardees to cover unforeseen costs.

You just read:

$15.5 MILLION AWARDED TO 46 MANUFACTURED HOUSING COMMUNITIES FOR WATER INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more