Mary Shelley's School for Monsters: Origins #2 Launch and Foreword INDIES Finalist for Graphic Novel
Jessica Maison and Anna Wieszcyzk continue to build a soulful, immersive world filled with complex, misfit monsters while exploring why we cast some people out.
Monsters often represent those that we cast out. I find those beautiful creatures have plenty to reveal about us. Mary Shelley’s School of Monsters is all about facing macabre versions of ourselves.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mary Shelley's School for Monsters is set to thrill fans once again with the highly anticipated release of Origins #2 on Kickstarter, going live on March 12th. Created and written by Wicked Tree Press’ Jessica Maison, the series digs deep into the societal reflections that monsters embody, offering readers a chance to face monsters in new and exciting ways.
— Jessica Maison
Speaking of excitement, last year's major crowdfunding success from Wicked Tree Press, Mary Shelley's School for Monsters: La Llorona in the Machine, is a finalist in the Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards. Foreword Reviews is a platform dedicated to discovering, reviewing, and sharing works from university and independent publishers. Mary Shelley's School for Monsters was selected by Foreword’s editorial team as a finalist in the graphic novel category.
In Mary Shelley's School for Monsters, a supernatural MARY SHELLEY, Shel, and her misfit monsters crew use dark magic, friendship, and snark to rescue creatures in crisis like La Llorona.
Maison expresses the essence of her creation, stating, "To me, monsters represent those that we cast out in society. I find those beautiful creatures have plenty to reveal about the people in our world. Mary Shelley’s School of Monsters is all about facing macabre versions of ourselves."
This introspective journey into the shadows of humanity wouldn't be possible without the extraordinary talents of series illustrator Anna Wieszczyk. Her ability to breathe life into the characters adds a unique depth to the narrative, making the monstrous reflections all the more vivid and haunting.
In a rare opportunity to connect with the elusive illustrator, the creative team at Mary Shelley's School for Monsters emailed Anna Wieszczyk some questions. She graciously responded, offering fans a glimpse into her artistic process and preferences:
"Who's your favorite character to draw from Mary Shelley's School for Monsters? Why?
Anna Wieszczyk: I cannot decide as I enjoy drawing all the characters! It is always very exciting when new characters appear in the story, and characters we meet in the latest issue are going to be a great addition to the world of Mary Shelley.
From Covers of The O.Z. to Mary Shelley's School for Monsters, I see a lot of range in your work. What genre, what kinds of stories, feel like home?
Anna Wieszczyk: I definitely like horror and fantasy. Working on this project was an experience I enjoyed very much.
Who/what is your favorite monster? Is there one that you hope Jessica writes in the future so you can draw him/her?
Anna Wieszczyk: I live in Kraków, Poland. It's a very old city filled with history and legends, and I would love to see Mary and the crew visiting this city and exploring the local bestiary!
The colors in Mary Shelley's School for Monsters are incredible. What influences/guides your choices when it comes to color and how it directs the flow of the story and characters from panel to panel?
Anna Wieszczyk: I think anime like Sailor Moon are my biggest inspiration. I'm trying to create a vibrant palette that adds to the uniqueness of the story and the characters.
The team at Mary Shelley's School for Monsters is thrilled to continue Shel's journey with Origins #2 and anticipates welcoming both new and returning faces when the Kickstarter campaign launches on March 12th. Don't miss this opportunity to dive into the macabre reflections of humanity and explore the world of monsters like never before!"
