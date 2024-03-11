Incendium Strategies & Operator Equity Partner to Boost Client Growth via Relationship Marketing & Community Building
Operator Equity’s Connor Tomkies Joins Firm, Bringing Deep Experience Growing & Scaling Industry-leading Startups
This decision to partner reflects our shared vision to change the way the growth industry works and begin viewing success not as a race to a finish line, but rather a series of interconnected loops.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading B2B consultancy and growth studio Incendium Strategies, along with investment firm Operator Equity, today announce a strategic partnership. The agreement provides Incendium with both capital and additional leadership expertise to accelerate client success. Spearheaded by Operator Equity's Co-founder Connor Tomkies and Incendium Co-founder Nate Houghton, the partnership will help Incendium pioneer a future in which strategic community building serves as a cornerstone for growth.
Already a leader in the industry, Incendium will continue expanding its relationship-centric marketing models with an emphasis on bespoke and engaging live events including networking dinners, thought leadership conferences and seminars, as well as unique digital experiences. These forward-thinking growth strategies will complement proven efforts and will provide B2B tech and tech-enabled companies the most comprehensive offering available.
"Digital marketing is undergoing changes driven by new technology including AI and AR and changing consumer preferences.The future now lies in fostering genuine connections through live activations and digital experiences,” said Houghton. “Incendium’s approach is evolving to further incorporate new, engaging community-building strategies that complement and amplify our existing services. Connor and Operator Equity have outstanding track records of taking successful companies to new heights and we can’t wait for our clients to see what we’ve got in store.”
"Having seen the impact of Incendium Strategies first-hand as a client, I am deeply confident in the company’s ability to lead the market towards more integrated, cyclical and community-centric marketing and growth solutions,” said Tomkies. “This decision to partner reflects our shared vision to change the way the growth industry works and begin viewing success not as a race to a finish line, but rather a series of interconnected loops.”
Since its inception, Incendium Strategies has set the gold standard for growth marketing. The company’s approach has not only earned it the trust of industry leaders, having partnered with organizations backed by top-tier investors like a16z, Greycroft, Founders Fund, Hustle Fund, and Y Combinator. The partnership marks the next step in Incendium’s journey, leveraging its proven success to enhance and expand its service offerings, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the marketing and growth sector.
Operator Equity meanwhile, stands out as a modern alternative to traditional private equity, with LPs that are entrepreneurs themselves. This unique model allows entrepreneurs to receive cash and have the opportunity to co-invest, fostering a community of trust and mutual growth. Operator Equity represents the future of private equity, emphasizing strategic partnerships that align with visionary leaders and innovative companies like Incendium Strategies.
About Incendium Strategies:
Incendium Strategies is an innovative growth studio and consultancy founded by Nate Houghton and Adam Fischman that specializes in both traditional and community-focused B2B marketing strategies. Integrating tried-and-true marketing philosophies and tactics with relationship-centric models, thought leadership, strategic digital content and live experiences such as networking events and seminars, Incendium is redefining effective growth strategies for tech and tech-enabled companies.
Jacob Klein
Jake Ryan Consulting
+1 516-385-0969
jake@jakeryanconsulting.com