Digital Gift Card Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Digital Gift Card Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company's Year-End Special: Get a 33% discount on Opportunities and Strategies Reports

The Business Research Company’s “Digital Gift Card Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital gift card market size is predicted to reach $932.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%.

The growth in the digital gift card market is due to the surge in awareness of digital payment. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital gift card market share. Major players in the digital gift card market include Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Target Brands Inc., American Express Company, PayPal Holdings Inc., Fiserv Inc., Loop Commerce Inc.

Digital Gift Card Market Segments

• By Functional Attribute: Open Loop Gift Card, Closed Loop Gift Card

• By Business Type: Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C)

• By Application: Consumer Goods, Health and Wellness, Restaurants and Bars, Travel and Tourism, Media and Entertainment, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global digital gift card market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7736&type=smp

Digital gift cards can be sent to the recipient's email address and used online or in stores. They are an electronic version of physical gift cards. Digital gift cards are frequently used in developing strategies to promote businesses, raise brand awareness, cut down on fraud, and draw in new clients. The digital gift card is used as an alternative form of payment for goods and services at a specific store or business store.

Read More On The Digital Gift Card Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-gift-card-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Digital Gift Card Market Characteristics

3. Digital Gift Card Market Trends And Strategies

4. Digital Gift Card Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Digital Gift Card Market Size And Growth

……

27. Digital Gift Card Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Digital Gift Card Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

M-commerce Payment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/m-commerce-payment-global-market-report

Blockchain In Retail Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-in-retail-global-market-report

Loyalty Management Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/loyalty-management-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model