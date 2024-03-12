Digital Gift Card Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Digital Gift Card Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Digital Gift Card Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company's Year-End Special: Get a 33% discount on Opportunities and Strategies Reports

The Business Research Company’s “Digital Gift Card Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital gift card market size is predicted to reach $932.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%.

The growth in the digital gift card market is due to the surge in awareness of digital payment. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital gift card market share. Major players in the digital gift card market include Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Target Brands Inc., American Express Company, PayPal Holdings Inc., Fiserv Inc., Loop Commerce Inc.

Digital Gift Card Market Segments
• By Functional Attribute: Open Loop Gift Card, Closed Loop Gift Card
• By Business Type: Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C)
• By Application: Consumer Goods, Health and Wellness, Restaurants and Bars, Travel and Tourism, Media and Entertainment, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global digital gift card market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7736&type=smp

Digital gift cards can be sent to the recipient's email address and used online or in stores. They are an electronic version of physical gift cards. Digital gift cards are frequently used in developing strategies to promote businesses, raise brand awareness, cut down on fraud, and draw in new clients. The digital gift card is used as an alternative form of payment for goods and services at a specific store or business store.

Read More On The Digital Gift Card Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-gift-card-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Digital Gift Card Market Characteristics
3. Digital Gift Card Market Trends And Strategies
4. Digital Gift Card Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Digital Gift Card Market Size And Growth
……
27. Digital Gift Card Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Digital Gift Card Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

M-commerce Payment Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/m-commerce-payment-global-market-report

Blockchain In Retail Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-in-retail-global-market-report

Loyalty Management Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/loyalty-management-global-market-report

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Digital Gift Card Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Digital identity Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
Cryptocurrency Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
Digital Gift Card Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
View All Stories From This Author