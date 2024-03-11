Yadegari Coding Totally Science 02/22/2022

High school junior Zachary Yadegari sells his gaming platform Totally Science to Freeze Nova, showcasing the power of youth in tech.

I’ve always been told working hard in school would help me make money. I never believed them and always hated going to school. I guess I was wrong.” — Zachary Yadegari

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an event that underscores the burgeoning influence of young tech entrepreneurs, Zachary Yadegari, a high school junior from Long Island, has made headlines with the sale of his innovative unblocked games website, Totally Science, to the global gaming company Freeze Nova. Created when Yadegari was just a freshman, Totally Science quickly became a sensation, amassing a following of over 4.5 million unique users. Often, rather than paying attention to his classes, Yadegari would be working on Totally Science and disappearing from class to take business calls, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

The terms of the deal between Yadegari and Freeze Nova have been kept under wraps, but the success of Totally Science speaks volumes. The platform, known for its unblocked gaming content, became a beacon for youth online, showcasing Yadegari's extraordinary talent for connecting with his generation through technology.

Under Yadegari's leadership, Totally Science was monetized through Google Adsense and an organic TikTok marketing campaign to achieve its high engagement levels, earning thousands of dollars per month. This success is not only a testament to Yadegari's business acumen but also to his ability to innovate at the intersection of gaming and digital marketing.

Zachary Yadegari's path to success began long before Totally Science. With a 4.0 GPA and a history of entrepreneurial ventures dating back to middle school, Yadegari has demonstrated an unparalleled dedication to both his academic and business pursuits. At the age of 11, he launched his first app and began teaching coding to his peers, laying the groundwork for his future in technology.

As Totally Science transitions to its new ownership, Yadegari is already looking ahead, developing new apps such as Grind Clock and Cal AI that promise to further his impact on the tech industry. While the future of his educational journey remains open, Yadegari's achievements have already set him apart as a leading figure in youth entrepreneurship and innovation.

This sale is not just a personal victory for Yadegari; it's a milestone in the recognition of young entrepreneurs' ability to drive significant change in the tech landscape. In a world where technology and culture are increasingly intertwined, Zachary Yadegari's story is a compelling reminder of the power of youth innovation and the endless possibilities that await those who dare to dream big.

About Totally Science

Totally Science is an unblocked gaming platform that achieved rapid growth by providing access to a wide variety of games without the restrictions of school internet filters. Founded by Zachary Yadegari, it has become a favorite among young internet users worldwide.

About Freeze Nova

Freeze Nova is a renowned global gaming company, recognized for its diverse portfolio of gaming titles and its commitment to leading the next wave of digital entertainment experiences.

