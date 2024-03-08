Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Ivemend, fosaprepitant, Date of authorisation: 11/01/2008, Revision: 25, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Ivemend (seen in between 1 and 10 patients in 100) are increased liver enzymes, headache, hiccups, constipation, dyspepsia (heartburn), loss of appetite and fatigue (weakness or tiredness). For the full list of side effects reported with Ivemend, see the package leaflet.

Ivemend must not be used at the same time as pimozide (used to treat mental illness), terfenadine and astemizole (used to treat allergy symptoms) and cisapride (used to relieve certain stomach problems). For the full list of restrictions, see the package leaflet.