Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Zalasta, olanzapine, Date of authorisation: 27/09/2007, Revision: 21, Status: Authorised

The recommended starting dose of Zalasta depends on the disease being treated: 10 mg per day is used in schizophrenia and in the prevention of manic episodes, and 15 mg per day in the treatment of manic episodes, unless it is used with other medicines, in which case the starting dose can be 10 mg per day. The dose is adjusted depending on how well the patient responds to and tolerates the treatment.

The usual dose range is between 5 and 20 mg per day. The orodispersible tablets, which can be used as an alternative to the tablets, are taken by being placed on the tongue, where they disintegrate quickly in the saliva, or by mixing them in water before swallowing. Patients over 65 years of age and patients who have problems with their liver or kidneys may need a lower starting dose of 5 mg per day.