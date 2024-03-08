Build Team Offers Pre-Purchase Feasibility Visit to London Homeowners Planning A Home Extension

This consultation will help homeowners explore their options for home extension projects and get expert advice from the company’s experienced designers.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Build Team, the London-based home extension specialist renowned for its stress-free, comprehensive approach to home extensions and refurbishments, is now offering pre-purchase feasibility visits to prospective homeowners in London. This valuable service empowers individuals considering purchasing a property with the potential to extend to make informed decisions based on expert insights and guidance.

“We understand that navigating the home extension process can be overwhelming, especially for those considering purchasing a property with the intention to extend,” says Declan Stewart, Head of Marketing at Build Team. “Our pre-purchase feasibility visits aim to bridge this gap by providing valuable insights and support at the very beginning of the homeowner’s journey.”

By providing expert advice before purchase, Build Team aims to simplify the decision-making process, ensuring that potential projects are viable and align with homeowners' visions. During the visit, a member of Build Team’s experienced architectural team will visit the property and conduct a thorough assessment. This includes:

• Site Visit: A comprehensive inspection of the property's interior and exterior to understand the existing layout and potential limitations.

• Survey of Proposed Floor Area: An accurate measurement of the proposed extension area to ensure feasibility within planning regulations.

• Creative Design Ideas: Initial brainstorming and exploration of potential design options that align with the homeowner’s vision and budget.

• Specialist Planning Advice: Expert guidance on navigating the planning process, including potential challenges and considerations.

• Cost Advice on Optimising Budget: An initial cost estimate to help homeowners understand the financial implications of their extension plans.

Following the visit, Build Team will provide a comprehensive proposal outlining the key findings, recommendations, and next steps to homeowners to make informed decisions about their property purchase and potential extension project with greater clarity and confidence.

Client testimonials reflect the positive impact of Build Team's services. Tom Dance, a satisfied client, shared, "We used Build Team for both the design and build of our kitchen extension in north London. We are really happy with the final results and enjoyed a stress-free experience." Similarly, Joseph Spiking and James Dutton praised Build Team for their professionalism, support, and ability to bring visions to life.

Build Team understands that every homeowner’s vision for their dream home is unique. The company’s pre-purchase feasibility visits empower individuals to make informed decisions at the outset of their home extension journey, ensuring a smoother, more stress-free experience.

For homeowners considering a home extension in London, now is the perfect time to explore the possibilities with Build Team's Pre-Purchase Feasibility Visit. Schedule your free design consultation today by visiting https://www.buildteam.com/book-design-consultation.html or call 0207 495 6561 to discuss your project with an expert. For more insights and inspiration, follow our blog at https://www.buildteam.com/blog/.

About Build Team:

Established in 2007, Build Team is a leading London-based home extension specialist, offering a comprehensive range of services for home extensions, loft conversions, and refurbishments. The company’s dedicated team of architects, architectural designers, and build managers guide clients through every stage of the renovation process, ensuring a stress-free and successful outcome. Build Team is renowned for its commitment to quality, transparency, and client satisfaction, consistently exceeding expectations and creating dream spaces that enrich lives.

342 Clapham Road

London SW9 9AJ

UK

