INDIGO Biosciences Releases Cell-Based Luciferase Reporter Assay for the Human Oxytocin Receptor

About

INDIGO Biosciences, Inc. is a leading provider of cell-based luciferase reporter assays. INDIGO offers assays as all-inclusive kits for use by scientists in their own labs, or INDIGO can perform the assays as a service. INDIGO products and services are used in a broad range of applications including drug discovery, environmental monitoring, academic research, and regulatory compliance. Their assays have been used in labs worldwide and are demonstrated to provide fast, accurate, and reproducible results. INDIGO has a highly qualified technical team of scientists dedicated to supporting research clients through reliable, easy-to-use products and custom assay services. Learn more at indigobiosciences.com.

