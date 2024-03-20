INDIGO Biosciences Releases Cell-Based Luciferase Reporter Assay for the Human Oxytocin Receptor
A New Sensitive, Time-Saving Assay for Preclinical Research of Reproductive Health, Mental Health Disorders, and Cardiovascular DiseaseSTATE COLLEGE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDIGO Biosciences, a leading provider of innovative cell-based reporter assays, announced today the launch of its latest G-Protein Coupled Receptor assay: the Human Oxytocin Receptor (OXTR) Reporter Assay.
"INDIGO is pleased to introduce this robust assay," stated Bruce Sherf, Chief Technology Officer at INDIGO Biosciences. "With the Oxytocin Receptor playing a pivotal role in numerous physiological processes, including social bonding, stress regulation, and reproductive health, our assay offers researchers an invaluable tool for advancing their understanding of a compound’s functional interactions with the oxytocin receptor when developing novel therapeutics."
The Oxytocin Receptor (OXTR) is a critical component of the neuroendocrine system, influencing various aspects of human health and behavior. INDIGO's OXTR Reporter Assay provides researchers with a robust platform to investigate OXTR activity, screen potential drug candidates, and accelerate drug discovery efforts targeting conditions such as mental health disorders, reproductive health, and cardiovascular diseases.
INDIGO's OXTR Reporter Assay is engineered with specialized reporter cells expressing functional Oxytocin Receptors, enabling sensitive and specific detection of OXTR activation or inhibition. Researchers can efficiently screen large compound libraries to identify OXTR agonists, antagonists, and modulators, thereby accelerating their drug discovery timeline.
"Our goal at INDIGO is to empower researchers with innovative tools and solutions to accelerate scientific discovery that can improve human health," added Sherf. "We're excited to see the impact of our OXTR Reporter Assay on advancing oxytocin-related research and therapeutic development."
INDIGO’s oxytocin receptor assay kits contain all materials needed to perform the assay, including cryopreserved optimized reporter cells, media for use in recovering the cryopreserved cells and for diluting test samples, reference compound, luciferase detection reagent, a cell culture-ready assay plate, and a detailed protocol. By providing all necessary assay reagents in one easy-to-use kit, INDIGO enables researchers to obtain high-quality data quickly. There is no need for researchers to procure individual components from multiple sources, painstakingly transfect and selectively propagate reporter cells, or optimize the assay.
What also sets INDIGO kits apart is their proprietary CryoMite™ cryo-preservation process, which eliminates weeks of cell-culture work, allowing researchers to get reliable data quickly. This process allows scientists to immediately dispense healthy, division-competent reporter cells into the assay-ready plates. There is no need for cumbersome intermediate treatment steps such as spin and rinse of cells, viability determinations, or cell titer adjustments prior to assay setup. Simply thaw and plate the reporter cells, add test compounds and detection reagents, and obtain assay results in as little as 24 hours.
INDIGO’s Human Oxytocin Receptor Assays are available as all-inclusive kits in 96-well and 384-well assay formats. Bulk volumes of assay reagents are also available to accommodate high throughput screening applications. Additionally, researchers can take advantage of INDIGO's assay services for convenient and economical outsourcing of their OXTR-related studies.
