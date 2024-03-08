Driving Sustainable Transportation: ACT Expo Unveils Impressive Speaker Lineup for 13th Annual Event

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, the largest clean advanced commercial vehicle technology event, announced its roster of confirmed speakers for the 13th annual fleet-focused event. Set to take place May 20-23, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, ACT Expo is the preeminent annual meeting place for fleets and transportation industry stakeholders to stay current on the advanced transportation technologies and fuels driving towards greater economic and environmental sustainability. The massive expo hall – twice the size of last year – will highlight more than 350 exhibitors and sponsors displaying more than 200 advanced commercial vehicles.

Throughout the four-day event, industry leaders and innovators will share insights, strategies, and success stories through a dynamic program featuring fleet case studies, executive panels, keynotes, technical workshops, and breakout sessions. Covering crucial topics such as low- and zero-emission vehicle deployments, funding programs to improve TCO for advanced clean vehicles, updates on the evolving regulatory landscape, progress to accelerate development of zero-emission infrastructure, and the latest transportation technology advancements, ACT Expo promises to deliver invaluable knowledge and peer-to-peer networking opportunities for commercial fleet managers and the overall industry.

“It is an exceptionally dynamic and exciting moment in time, with such an extraordinary array of advanced technologies and clean fuels available in the marketplace,” noted Erik Neandross, President of GNA, a TRC Company, the producers of ACT Expo. “We are incredibly excited to hear from such an amazing collection of top thought leaders, visionaries and those making the investment decisions that are driving the industry forward.”

New Keynote Speaker Announced

Joining the roster of ACT Expo keynote speakers is Robert Sanchez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, of Ryder System, Inc. Sanchez will provide attendees with a comprehensive fleet owner's perspective on the total cost of transportation of light-, medium-, and heavy-duty commercial diesel trucks versus electric vehicles (EVs). Sanchez's addition bolsters an already impressive lineup of keynote speakers, which also includes:

Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks and Executive Vice President of Volvo Group

and Executive Vice President of Shelley Simpson, President, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Adam Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Pilot Travel Centers LLC

Full Roster of Industry Leaders Driving Sustainability

More than 200 industry experts representing progressive fleet operators, commercial vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, infrastructure providers, and clean fuel companies will share their expertise during the four-day conference. Notable confirmed speakers include:

Art Vallely, President, Penske Truck Leasing

John O’Leary, President and Chief Executive Officer, Daimler Truck North America

Peter Voorhoeve, President, Volvo Trucks North America

Jason Skoog, General Manager, Peterbilt Motors Company & Vice President, PACCAR Inc.

& Vice President, Jonathan Randall, President, Mack Trucks North America

Mathias Carlbaum, Chief Executive Officer and President, Navistar

Dan Priestley, Senior Manager, Semi, Tesla

Dr. Selda Gunsel, President, Shell Global Solutions US, Global Vice President of Lubricants, Mobility and Fuels Technology, Shell

Pedro J. Pizarro, President and Chief Executive Officer, Edison International

Andy Walz, President, Americas Products, Chevron

Emil Youssefzadeh, Chief Technology Officer, Chairman of the Board, and Co-Founder, WattEV

Chelle Izzi, Vice President, Energy Transformation, Walmart

Nina Sadighi, Senior Technical Program Manager, Amazon

Jim Gillis, Pacific Region President, IMC Companies

Jeremy Butzlaff, President, MTRWestern

Amanda DeVoe, Fleet Strategy and Transformation Director, PepsiCo

Keith Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, TITAN Freight Systems Inc

Elisabeth Fauvelle Munck af Rosenschöld, Global Sustainability Manager, Ikea

Ken Marko, Fleet Sustainability Senior Manager, US Foods

Kevin Matthews, Head of Electrification, First Student

Kara Fulcher, Director of Sustainability, North America, Michelin

Illina Frankiv, Head of Sustainability, Uber Freight

Salim Youssefzadeh, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, WattEV

Salvador Llamas, Chief Operating Officer, Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District

The Industry’s Premier Annual Meeting Place

Since 2011, ACT Expo has provided fleet managers with an unmatched opportunity to connect with solution providers for the entire clean transportation ecosystem and learn best practices to deploy advanced clean vehicles spanning all weight classes, applications, and fuel types, including battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, propane, and natural gas vehicles, along with autonomous and connected technologies and renewable fuels. The expo hall will highlight more than 350 exhibitors and sponsors displaying new, advanced commercial vehicle technologies.

Supported by presenting sponsors Daimler Truck North America, Penske Transportation Solutions, and Shell, ACT Expo is the official annual meeting place for fleet transportation stakeholders focused on achieving both economic and environmental sustainability. The 2023 event drew more than 12,000 attendees, with participation this year forecasted to significantly increase based on early registration numbers. The move to the Las Vegas Convention Center will accommodate the increasing number of exhibitors, advanced vehicles, and clean transportation solutions on display in the exhibit hall.

The full list of ACT Expo speakers can be viewed at www.actexpo.com/speakers.

For more information, and to register, visit www.actexpo.com.

About the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

ACT Expo is North America’s largest conference and expo showcasing solutions that drive economic and environmental fleet sustainability. Annually, ACT Expo combines the best educational content in the industry with a massive exhibit hall showcasing the most innovative technologies on the market today. In its 13th year, ACT Expo will take place May 20-23, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center and is expected to assemble more than 12,000 attendees and 2,700 fleets seeking strategies for the advanced vehicle and alternative fuels transition. The annual event is produced by Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), a TRC Company and the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low- and zero-emission transportation technologies, infrastructure, and ultra-low carbon fuels for commercial transportation. Learn more at www.actexpo.com and www.gladstein.org.

