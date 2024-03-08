IntelliTrans Brian Cupp Named to 2024 Pros to Know Award

Supply & Demand Chain Executive Award Recognizes Outstanding Executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage

ATLANTA, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Cupp, Director of Operations at IntelliTrans, a leading global multimodal transportation management solutions provider, has been named a winner of this year’s Pros to Know award in the Lifetime Achievement Category.

“Being selected as one of the twenty-five award winners is an exciting accomplishment. I strive daily to provide innovative, forward-looking solutions to challenges customers and team members face. It’s great to have been chosen among hundreds nominated for making outstanding contributions to the supply chain space,” says Brian Cupp. “The entire IntelliTrans team helped with this award by working directly with customers to provide value and improvement to their supply chain with increased efficiencies and lower costs.”

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision-makers, pioneers of change and growth. They've spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "New this year, we broke the award into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Procurement Stars; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management and make the impossible, possible."

With over two decades of experience, Brian has a proven track record of guiding companies to achieve significant success within their operations. His insights, best practices, and innovative technology strategies have empowered over 200 clients to optimize their supply chain and see significant impacts within their organizations. Brian enjoys being actively involved in product development at IntelliTrans and experimenting with AI and other technologies to shape the future of the supply chain landscape.

Recognized as a thought leader in the industry, Brian is a frequent speaker at conferences and industry events and works closely with local schools and colleges to help educate the next generation of supply chain leaders.

IntelliTrans provides the only multimodal SaaS-based TMS with solutions to incorporate disparate data sources, provide automated functionality to replace many manual or distributed processes, and the visibility needed to optimize logistics operations.

This year's award recipients will be profiled in Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s March 2024 issue, which will be distributed at MODEX 2024 and at www.SDCExec.com. Go to https://sdce.me/9nuat3bs to view the complete list of winners.

About IntelliTrans Multimodal Transportation Solutions

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies business (Nasdaq: ROP), offers seamless freight management and shipment execution across rail, truck, ocean, and barge within one platform. As the only SaaS-based platform with visibility across all modes for bulk and break-bulk shippers, IntelliTrans enables customers to automate business processes, improve customer service, and reduce operational costs with complete, timely, and accurate data. Recognized as a top transportation management provider, IntelliTrans has recently received the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider Award, the 2023 BIG Innovation Award, the Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award, and the Food Logistics/SDCE Top Software and Technology Award. Learn more at our website to see how IntelliTrans can support optimizations to your supply chain operations.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers with the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets .

