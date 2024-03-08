Invest in Women: a spotlight on EU support for women in business

With communities under growing pressure in the face of multiple crises, gender equality is more important than ever. As the world marks International Women’s Day (IWD) on 8 March, ensuring the rights of women and girls across all aspects of life, and promoting female entrepreneurship is critical to ensure prosperous and just economies.

The United Nations has proposed ‘Invest in women: Accelerate progress’ as the theme for this year’s IWD, and the European Union promotes women’s economic empowerment and women entrepreneurship across all the Eastern Partnership countries, funding a wide range of projects and initiatives that provide opportunities specifically geared toward women entrepreneurs.

As part of its campaign around this year’s International Women’s Day, EU NEIGHBOURS east has brought together all the opportunities available for women in business in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine into a series of explainers highlighting the training, advisory and financial assistance available for women in each country, with the support of the EU and its partners. Two additional explainers outline the opportunities available under the Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs programme in Moldova and Ukraine. Finally, the stories of five succesful women entrepreneurs showcase the achievements of women who have developed their business with the support of the EU.

Explainers

You can too! How the EU supports women entrepreneurs in Armenia

You can too! How the EU supports women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan

You can too! How the EU supports women entrepreneurs in Georgia

You can too! How the EU supports women entrepreneurs in Moldova

You can too! How the EU supports women entrepreneurs in Ukraine

Calling Moldovan entrepreneurs: the European exchange to kick-start your business journey

Calling Ukrainian entrepreneurs: the European exchange to kick-start your business journey

Stories

Turning a hobby into business: how Vusala Akhmadova from Tovuz helps women and children develop

A woman publisher in a male-dominated industry – the path to a big dream

‘Be yourself, and always move forward’: Meri’s advice to young women in business

Natalia wanted her child to escape the war: how a single mother set up a successful business in Lithuania

How to open an art business in Moldova: the experience of Alexandra Mihalaș

The post Invest in Women: a spotlight on EU support for women in business appeared first on EU NEIGHBOURS east.