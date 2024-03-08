Submit Release
Apply to the 2024 IJ4EU Impact Award for cross-border investigative journalism!

Investigative Journalism for Europe (IJ4EU) has opened nominations for the annual Impact Award for cross-border investigative journalism in Europe until 2 May.

An independent jury will select three collaborative, transnational investigations which will each receive a €5,000 prize.The winning nominees will be announced during IJ4EU’s UNCOVERED Conference this autumn.

The award is managed by the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF) and open to investigative projects from the 27 EU Member States, the EFTA, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Ukraine.

Nominated investigations must feature journalists based in at least two European countries and must have been published between 1 October 2022 and 31 December 2023.

The awards will be given based on the investigative project’s impact, journalistic quality, newsworthiness and potential to inspire similar cross-border journalism.

Journalists, media organisations and teams can submit their nominations via the Good Grants platform. All submitted projects must be in English or have an English translation.

The Investigative Journalism for Europe (IJ4EU) fund supports cross-border watchdog journalism across Europe and is co-funded by the European Union with support from Open Society Foundations, FRITT ORD, the Iscorates Foundation and the City of Leipzig.

Find out more and apply

IJ4EU Impact Award

