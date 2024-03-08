European Peace Facility delivers buses to Armed Forces of Ukraine

On 7 March, the European Peace Facility delivered new buses to further strengthen the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

This delivery is part of the assistance measure worth €31 million adopted on 15 December 2021 by the EU under the European Peace Facility (EPF).

Earlier, as part of this measure, the EPF delivered 12 buses in February. Other deliveries under the military medical component of the assistance measure have included six surgery tables, six portable digital X-ray machines, 50 ambulances, 27,325 first aid kits, and other medical devices.

The assistance measure has also provided demining equipment such as mine detectors, trailers with a container for transporting collected mines and explosives from collection to disposal sites, other demining toolkits and ground mobility and logistics facilities, namely off-road trucks and minibuses.

Since the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the EU has agreed on providing military equipment to help the AFU defend Ukraine’s territorial integrity and population for €5.6 billion through the EPF.

Find out more

Press release