Moldova approves programme on mandatory renovation of public buildings, developed with EU support

The Energy Community Secretariat has commended the Government of Moldova, which on 6 March approved the Programme on mandatory renovation of buildings owned or leased by central public authorities for the period 2024-2026.

The Energy Community Secretariat, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy under the EU4Energy project, provided crucial support in the development of the Programme, including developing legislative acts and consultations with key stakeholders.

Under the programme, the Moldovan government commits to renovate a certain part of government buildings annually in accordance with the provisions of Law 139/2018 on energy efficiency. In particular, the government prioritises the renovation of the main public hospitals.

The EU4Energy Governance Project is co-funded by the European Union and implemented by the Energy Community Secretariat.

