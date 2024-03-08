Submit Release
News Search

There were 195 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,228 in the last 365 days.

Moldova approves programme on mandatory renovation of public buildings, developed with EU support

The Energy Community Secretariat has commended the Government of Moldova, which on 6 March approved the Programme on mandatory renovation of buildings owned or leased by central public authorities for the period 2024-2026.

The Energy Community Secretariat, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy under the EU4Energy project, provided crucial support in the development of the Programme, including developing legislative acts and consultations with key stakeholders.

Under the programme, the Moldovan government commits to renovate a certain part of government buildings annually in accordance with the provisions of Law 139/2018 on energy efficiency. In particular, the government prioritises the renovation of the main public hospitals.

The EU4Energy Governance Project is co-funded by the European Union and implemented by the Energy Community Secretariat.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Moldova approves programme on mandatory renovation of public buildings, developed with EU support

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more