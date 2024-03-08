Submit Release
News Search

There were 196 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,230 in the last 365 days.

EU and UNDP invite Ukrainians to apply for Youth Ideathon in Dnipro in April

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine invite Ukrainians aged 18-35 to apply for the SOLVE_IT Youth Ideathon. It will take place on 11-12 April in Dnipro.

This year’s event focuses on the active involvement of young people in the recovery and security processes in the community.

The organisers are looking for motivated participants with interesting and original ideas who are ready to develop their potential and contribute to the rebuilding of communities.

The call is open to those live and work with young people in Dnipro, Zakarpatska, Zaporizhzhya, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv and Chernihiv oblasts, as well as people who have been forced to leave Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and are currently living in other parts of Ukraine.

The deadline for applications is 24 March.

The SOLVE_IT ideathon will be organised by UNDP as part of the ‘EU4Recovery – Empowering Communities in Ukraine’ (EU4Recovery) project, with the financial support of the European Union.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU and UNDP invite Ukrainians to apply for Youth Ideathon in Dnipro in April

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more