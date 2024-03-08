EU and UNDP invite Ukrainians to apply for Youth Ideathon in Dnipro in April

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine invite Ukrainians aged 18-35 to apply for the SOLVE_IT Youth Ideathon. It will take place on 11-12 April in Dnipro.

This year’s event focuses on the active involvement of young people in the recovery and security processes in the community.

The organisers are looking for motivated participants with interesting and original ideas who are ready to develop their potential and contribute to the rebuilding of communities.

The call is open to those live and work with young people in Dnipro, Zakarpatska, Zaporizhzhya, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv and Chernihiv oblasts, as well as people who have been forced to leave Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and are currently living in other parts of Ukraine.

The deadline for applications is 24 March.

The SOLVE_IT ideathon will be organised by UNDP as part of the ‘EU4Recovery – Empowering Communities in Ukraine’ (EU4Recovery) project, with the financial support of the European Union.

