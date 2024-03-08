CFBC partners with GSI to establish a caribbean Center of Exellence in research, innovation and workforce training

Basseterre, St. Kitts (CFBC): The Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) has partnered with Green Solutions International (GSI) SKN Incorporated to establish a Caribbean Center of Excellence in Research, Innovation, and Workforce Training with a particular focus on solar PV installation and electric vehicles (EV) maintenance and repairs to educate and skill the citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis. The center will be located at the CFBC TVEMS Division.

The project is scheduled to launch on April 9, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. during a CFBC Poinciana Conference Room ceremony. It will start with a six-week train-the-trainer workshop. The first phase of the training workshop will be five weeks of online, self-paced training, which will be followed by a one-week face-to-face hands-on practical component.

Through the Caribbean Center for Excellence in Research, Innovation, and Workforce Training Project, the CFBC will become the regional hub for training in solar PV installation and electronic vehicles (EV) maintenance and repairs and fill a significant gap in the region as there are no other institutions nearby that offer similar comprehensive training and services.

The partnership is funded by the GEF (Global Environment Facility) Small Grants programme and will be offered free for the first time around for CFBC to build its capacity to sustain the project. The project has an estimated cost of 116,900 USD or 315,630 XCD.

The CFBC and GSI entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) on November 20, 2023. This strategic alliance is designed to ensure that CFBC positions itself effectively in alignment with the Government’s green and diversified economic agenda. The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis (SKN) has identified several key pillars to support its agenda for achieving a sustainable island state: transitioning to green energy, diversifying the economy, and attracting and supporting sustainable industries.