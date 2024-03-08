Submit Release
Vietnamese Pride Shines In The 10th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2024

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 7, 2024, the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival officially commenced, celebrating ten years of honoring the beauty and spirit of the Vietnamese national costume with the theme "I Love Vietnamese Ao Dai."

Connecting traditional values with the present

The traditional costume, Ao Dai, has accompanied the Vietnamese throughout history. It is present in every corner of this S-shaped land, regardless of age, gender, and occupation, blending with daily life and appearing in many important events.

Over the years, the costume has undergone several changes, yet it has managed to preserve its traditional values. It continues to accentuate Vietnamese women's elegant and graceful beauty, serving as an excellent cultural and tourism ambassador of the country's image worldwide.

The opening night of the 2024 Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival celebrated the costume with two main shows, "Ao Dai—Vietnamese Soul, Vietnamese Culture" and "Ao Dai Goes Global," with exceptional fashion collections. The garments were crafted by renowned designers, ranging from classic designs to modern and contemporary interpretations.

Opening ceremony of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2024

Ten years of accompanying the pride of Ho Chi Minh City people

Every year, The Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival brings new stories about the Vietnamese Ao Dai. It is a source of inspiration, one of the driving forces that spread the love for this national clothing and the pride of the "national soul, national identity" for the citizens.

The 10th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival is scheduled from March 7 to 17, 2024. The festival will feature a variety of programs celebrating Ao Dai, including the "Charming Ao Dai HCMC" contest and cultural performances. It is expected to become a unique annual cultural and tourism product that will attract more visitors to explore the vibrant city.

Media contact: info@visithcmc.vn

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c94e4da-1396-4979-8ba5-184ac03b91f4


Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Tourism

Opening ceremony of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2024

