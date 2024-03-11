The Traffic Group’s Guckert to Speak at the Parking Industry Expo
Presentation Will Focus on Data Collection and Traffic Studies
The amount of parking or roadway required comes at a price, which typically trickles down to the consumer in the form of higher costs. Finding ways to keep costs as low as possible is a priority.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wes Guckert, PTP, President and CEO of The Traffic Group – one of the nation’s leading SDVOSB traffic engineering and transportation planning firms – will be a featured speaker at Parking Today’s Parking Industry Expo (PIE 2024) on March 12, 2024 in Chicago, IL.
Specifically, he’ll be discussing why data collection and traffic studies are so important in any type of planning. Knowing specifics, and not just a “best guess” impacts everything from the amount of parking required for housing, retail, or office space, to how many lanes may need to be built on a new or existing road. The amount of parking or roadway required comes at a price, which typically trickles down to the consumer in the form of higher costs. Given ongoing inflation and higher costs, finding ways to keep already exorbitant costs as low as possible is a priority across the board.
Guckert was invited to present at the conference as a highly respected authority in the fields of traffic engineering and transportation planning. With more than 50 years experience, he has played a major role more than 9,000 urban and suburban area projects throughout the United States and internationally, providing expertise in transit planning, traffic impact analysis, traffic signal design, and traffic circulation.
He currently serves as a member of the National Small Business Association’s Leadership Council and sits on Urban Land Institute’s (ULI) Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Product Council.
Guckert is also a former Instructor at Harvard University and a member of Texas A&M Transportation Technology Advisory Council, RELLIS Campus Development for transportation technology research and testing, and the Texas A&M Campus Transportation Technology Initiative deployment. He is also Past Chair of the Urban Land Institute’s (ULI) Public Development Infrastructure Council.
A Fellow with the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE), Guckert is also a regular speaker nationally, presenting on the topic of self-driving vehicles to groups such as NAIOP, the International Council of Shopping Center’s RECon, the Intelligent Transportation Society’s ITS America, ITE’s Annual Meeting, the National Parking Association’s Convention & Expo, and numerous national and international ULI events.
About The Traffic Group, Inc.
Established in 1985, The Traffic Group, Inc. (TTG) is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) traffic engineering and transportation planning specialty firm headquartered in Baltimore County, Maryland.
Through use of sophisticated technology and the in-house experience of more than 80 industry professionals, TTG offers services that help determine road improvements, signal and sign location, lighting plans, land usage, public facility and capacity issues, and security measures. With over 4,000 pieces of traffic data collection equipment, The Traffic Group has the largest inventory of such equipment in the U.S. and conducts more than 100,000 counts for clients annually.
