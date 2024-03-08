Remotely sensed retrieval of air-sea carbon flux and acidification risk in Chinese Bohai Sea based on a semi-analytical mechanism model with hour-level GOCI image and ERA5 reanalysis data

Highlights

We proposed a local MeSAA algorithm to gain pCO 2 sw in the Chinese Bohai Sea

in the Chinese Bohai Sea The diurnal, daily, and monthly changes of pCO 2 sw , fCO 2 , pH, and Ω arag were gained

, fCO , pH, and Ω were gained Bohai Sea was a carbon source with positive fCO 2 values (0.5–6 mmol C·m −2 ·day −1 )

values (0.5–6 mmol C·m ·day ) Three bays of Bohai Sea were in a high acidification risk with low Ω arag (1.15–1.3)

(1.15–1.3) Uncertainty of mapping at different time scales(hourly and daily) were analyzed

Advantage of hour-level GOCI imagery in improving assessment accuracies was verified

Abstract

Marine carbon sinks act as a buffer against global warming, but raise the risk of acidification, especially in the marginal shelf seas which are rich in terrigenous carbon input. The Chinese Bohai Sea performs generally as a weak carbon source while carbon fluxes (fCO 2 ), pH, and aragonite saturation states (Ω arag ) vary in time and space under intensive land-sea interaction. However, there are still 1) insufficient spatiotemporal resolution in existing remotely sensed retrieval of carbon flux, 2) inadequate analytic mechanism for existing empirical models, which are not suitable for case II waters in Bohai Sea, and 3) limited research on remotely sensed retrieval of acidification risk expressed as pH and Ω arag . Thus, we proposed a semi-analytical mechanism algorithm (MeSAA) to gain seawater partial pressure of CO 2 (pCO 2 sw) with hour-level GOCI imagery and seawater carbonate equilibrium equation (CO 2 SYS). With the assistance of ERA5 reanalysis data, the gained pCO 2 sw was then used to obtain fCO 2 by using the sea-air CO 2 partial pressure difference (ΔpCO 2 ) method. Similarly, with the assistance of remotely sensed retrieval, two indices, pH and Ω arag were also gained from CO 2 SYS to identify the acidification risk. The results showed that Bohai Sea was a weak carbon source with the positive values of fCO 2 (0.5–6 mmol C·m−2·day−1) and total emission (0.956 Tg C·yr−1). It suffered from a high acidification risk, especially in three bays with low values of Ω arag (1.15–1.3) from May to September 2011. Although photosynthetic carbon sequestration was intensive near shore, it could not consume the large amount of the rich carbon input, and resulting a monthly increase for pCO 2 sw and fCO 2 and a monthly decrease for pH and Ω arag from May to September. The distribution of pCO 2 sw was in accord with a former study, but the values were not. The local parameter adjustment of MeSAA in the Bohai Sea was analyzed for this issue, so did the effect of uncertainty analysis of mapping at different time scales (hourly and daily). Moreover, the contrast of absolute deviation and relative deviation on different time scales verified the advantage of hour-level GOCI imagery in improving assessment accuracies. This study gained a more precise change trend of pCO 2 sw, fCO 2 , pH, and Ω arag in the Bohai Sea from May to September 2011, which would be beneficial to the study of the carbon cycle in the marginal sea of the shelf under the conditions of climate change.

Yu X., Liu Y., Bi J., Cai X., Wang L., Nie L., Qiao C., Li G., Zhan C., Li G., Liu X. & Wang X., 2024. Remotely sensed retrieval of air-sea carbon flux and acidification risk in Chinese Bohai Sea based on a semi-analytical mechanism model with hour-level GOCI image and ERA5 reanalysis data. Journal of Cleaner Production 445: 141337. doi: 10.1016/j.jclepro.2024.141337. Article (subscription required).

