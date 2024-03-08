Construction of $163m Sông Công II Industrial Park phase 2 project approved

VIETNAM, March 8 - THÁI NGUYÊN — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái on March 7 signed a decision approving the investment policy for the phase 2 construction of infrastructure in Sông Công II Industrial Park in Thái Nguyên Province.

The investor is Viglacera Thái Nguyên Joint Stock Company.

Located in Bá Xuyên and Tân Quang communes, Sông Công City, the project is divided into two zones, of which zone 1 spans 152.52ha and the zone 2 has an area of 120.72ha.

Having a total investment capital of nearly VNĐ4 trillion (US$163.3 million), with nearly VNĐ598 billion being contributed from the State budget, the project is required to be completed within 36 months from the date of land handover.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment is tasked with appraising the project and overseeing State management concerning industrial parks in accordance with State investment regulations, while other ministries and agencies are responsible for evaluating the project within their jurisdiction.

The Thái Nguyên People's Committee is responsible for verifying the project’s information and directing the provincial Management Board of Industrial Parks to facilitate and supervise its implementation, including land allocation and compensation and resettlement support.

Viglacera Thái Nguyên is required to obtain approval from the relevant authority to change the land use purpose for the project in accordance with land laws. They must also comply with regulations regarding protection and development of rice land and have an approved replacement afforestation plan from a competent state agency.

According to Thái Nguyên Province's development plan during the 2021-23 period, with a vision to 2050, the province aims to establish a total of 11 industrial parks. Presently, five are operational, with two having approved the general planning and zoning plans, actively attracting and selecting potential investors. Additionally, four industrial parks have been tasked with general planning. — VNS