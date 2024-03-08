YourRetailCoach Discusses Phygital and the Revival of Stores and Malls

Can phygital bring customers back to stores and malls

The recently-held Lagos Fashion Week 2023 saw participation by some of the best fashion designers and renowned fashion brands in Africa.

Empowering Retail & E-commerce businesses worldwide.” — Nikhil Agarwal

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual event is a reflection of the potential countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Ethiopia (to name a few) hold in shaping global fashion trends. However, one of the biggest challenges in any emerging fashion market is bringing customers back to stores, especially in the backdrop of preference for online shopping. It concerns fashion brands that need to emphasise the element of the in-store experience. In this communiqué, retail and eCommerce consulting firm - Your Retail Coach (YRC) addresses this issue highlighting how phygital transformation in retail offers a silver lining.

𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴

Going phygital in retail is often accompanied by starting online sales channels. Once in the online space, retailers cannot afford not to indulge in digital marketing. The extent of digital marketing may vary but it cannot be avoided. Even if only communication apps are used, digital marketing is still required. The online presence and activities of a brand also affect its ability to attract new customers, retain loyalty, and encourage repeat purchases. If a retail fashion house goes phygital and launches its eCommerce website/app, it must treat its online storefront and online marketing activities with the same seriousness and relevance as it is doing the same for its existing physical storefront and physical marketing activities. Once the online and offline worlds are connected, they begin to affect one another. Offline and online activities will have ramifications on each other’s performance like app downloads after a store visit or store visit after seeing ads on social media.

𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

Many global fashion brands have already adopted cutting-edge technologies like AR, VR, and digital displays to provide a more immersive and engaging experience to both online and store customers. Maybe only a handful of brands are investing in such technologies but in the near future, such tech-based solutions facilitating the shopping journeys of both online and offline customers are set to become more common. As these technologies become more viable, they will play a bigger role in attracting customers to stores and malls. This is the reason why so many modern-day malls and shopping centres are able to attract customers. They offer a whole new level of experience in terms of both infrastructure and technology.

𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗙𝗹𝗲𝘅𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀

ECommerce was a major disruption to brick-and-mortar retailing but never enough to decimate it. Physical retail is still the dominant channel globally. What is already observable is that brick-and-mortar retailing is morphing into omnichannel. Businesses that rely on store-based selling have found the answer to get the best of two worlds - online and offline. ‘Going phygital’ is how we know it contemporarily. It allows businesses to offer an omnichannel experience to customers. Providing the benefits of both online and offline shopping is the key. Here, customers get more than what they do when their entire shopping journey (from search to purchase) takes place via a single channel (either online shopping or offline shopping). Thus, a phygital retailer can offer significantly higher flexibility to customers in their shopping journeys. This creates a window of opportunity to encourage store visits which can be a desirable situation for many fashion brands and businesses.

𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗲

Generally, people make their fashion-related decisions on their own. Two things must be considered here. One is that people are becoming more conscious about their fashion style and statement. Secondly, as life progresses, people can have altered views about how to fashion themselves. Both situations lead to one conclusion that access to expert advice or recommendations can play a role in customers’ buying decisions. Phygital opens the scope of incorporating in-store platforms offering customers the opportunity to access fashion advice or recommendations from experts. This can prove to be a major innovation in attracting customers back to stores.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗬𝗥𝗖:

YRC is a Management Consulting Company, especially for the B-C Sector.

Our expertise lies into designing of Standard Operating Procedures ( https://www.yourretailcoach.in/standard-operating-procedures-consulting/ ), Franchise Development, Strategy & Operations services, Process Audits & Training.

We help companies to organise their operations and expand through best management practices.

Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/

How To Choose The Right E Commerce Business Model